Russia Faces Inflation Pressures Despite Expected Rate Cuts

For a significant share of Russian citizens, inflation will represent the principal challenge of 2026, former Russian economy minister Andrei Nechaev said in remarks cited by NSN.

He attributed the sharp rise in prices during the first month of the year to an increase in the tax burden. According to Nechaev, the trajectory of inflationary pressures will largely depend on how the federal budget manages the planned deficit. If authorities fail to contain it — a scenario he suggested appears likely — pro-inflationary factors will continue to exert influence. He added that although the Bank of Russia is expected to lower its key interest rate, the benchmark will remain in double digits.

Recession Risks and Ruble Outlook

The former minister also observed that the Russian economy is gradually sliding toward recession, while the future of the ruble remains uncertain. He described the currency's current stability as temporary, pointing to declining global oil prices as a potential source of renewed pressure.

Government's Position

Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov offered a more optimistic assessment, stating that the elevated inflation levels seen at the beginning of 2026 are now in the past. He indicated that tax increases had a less pronounced effect on price dynamics than initially anticipated.