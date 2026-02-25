World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Develops New 'Unstoppable' Missile That Outstrips Oreshnik IRBM

Russia

Russia is reportedly developing an "unstoppable” hypersonic missile that would surpass the characteristics of the Oreshnik missile system, according to Daily Star. The publication referenced comments by Viktor Baranets, a military observer for Komsomolskaya Pravda, who described the alleged weapon as the "son of Oreshnik.”

The Kh-59MK extended-range missile
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike1979 Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
The Kh-59MK extended-range missile

Claims About Missile Capabilities

The article states that the new system could carry eight kinetic warheads and strike targets at depths of up to thirty meters. It also claims that the missile would be capable of reaching London within eight minutes.

According to the newspaper, the development would incorporate upgraded guidance and control systems. The cited source indicated that efforts are currently focused on improving accuracy, which would increase the weapon's effectiveness against targets both in Ukraine and in Western countries. At the same time, the report acknowledges that there is no official confirmation regarding the existence of such a missile.

Ongoing Weapons Developments

Separately, it was previously reported that Kalashnikov developed Russia's first tactical guided munition with a flight range exceeding 100 kilometers, designated the KUB-10ME. The munition is said to feature a high level of protection against electronic warfare systems and air defense measures.

These reports emerge amid continued international attention on advancements in missile and precision-guided weapons technologies.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker
World
Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker
El Mencho’s Killing: US–Mexico Operation and the Risk of Cartel Realignment
Americas
El Mencho’s Killing: US–Mexico Operation and the Risk of Cartel Realignment
Popular
Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans

Russia intensifies its rhetoric on nuclear risks as Vladimir Putin and Russian intelligence agencies accuse Western powers of exploring dangerous escalation scenarios in the Ukraine conflict

Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans
Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker
Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker
Zelensky Shows His Bunker, Says He Can See 'Beginning of the End'
Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv
Russia Wins Economic Shield as Trump Loses Trade War Authority Lyuba Lulko Russia–US Megaproject Speculation: Strategic Logic Behind the Bering Strait Tunnel Andrey Mihayloff Iran is not Venezuela Costantino Ceoldo
Pizza Dog Scandal Sparks Public Outrage Across Russia
Russia Wins Economic Shield as Trump Loses Trade War Authority
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Responds to Russian Investigation
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Responds to Russian Investigation
Last materials
Russia Develops New 'Unstoppable' Missile That Outstrips Oreshnik IRBM
European Intelligence Services Sow Fears Over Russian Real Estate Deals
River of Waste: Tons of Garbage Drift Along Tisza from Ukraine to Hungary
Deadly Drone Strike Hits Smolensk Chemical Plant, Four Killed
Russia Wins Economic Shield as Trump Loses Trade War Authority
El Mencho’s Killing: US–Mexico Operation and the Risk of Cartel Realignment
Putin Warns of Alleged Threats to TurkStream and Blue Stream Pipelines
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Responds to Russian Investigation
Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker
Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.