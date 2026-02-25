Russia Develops New 'Unstoppable' Missile That Outstrips Oreshnik IRBM

Russia is reportedly developing an "unstoppable” hypersonic missile that would surpass the characteristics of the Oreshnik missile system, according to Daily Star. The publication referenced comments by Viktor Baranets, a military observer for Komsomolskaya Pravda, who described the alleged weapon as the "son of Oreshnik.”

Claims About Missile Capabilities

The article states that the new system could carry eight kinetic warheads and strike targets at depths of up to thirty meters. It also claims that the missile would be capable of reaching London within eight minutes.

According to the newspaper, the development would incorporate upgraded guidance and control systems. The cited source indicated that efforts are currently focused on improving accuracy, which would increase the weapon's effectiveness against targets both in Ukraine and in Western countries. At the same time, the report acknowledges that there is no official confirmation regarding the existence of such a missile.

Ongoing Weapons Developments

Separately, it was previously reported that Kalashnikov developed Russia's first tactical guided munition with a flight range exceeding 100 kilometers, designated the KUB-10ME. The munition is said to feature a high level of protection against electronic warfare systems and air defense measures.

These reports emerge amid continued international attention on advancements in missile and precision-guided weapons technologies.