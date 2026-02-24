Putin Warns of Alleged Threats to TurkStream and Blue Stream Pipelines

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, has stated that Russian authorities possess information regarding possible sabotage plans aimed at two major gas pipelines — TurkStream and Blue Stream. The remarks were delivered during a meeting of the board of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Photo: mos.ru by Photo: Press Service of JSC Mosgaz, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Gas pipeline

"We are talking about a possible explosion of our gas systems laid along the bottom of the Black Sea. These are the so-called TurkStream and Blue Stream.”

Allegations of Planned Sabotage

According to Putin, Ukrainian intelligence services may be connected to the alleged preparations. He claimed that Kyiv continues to pursue destabilizing actions designed to disrupt ongoing diplomatic processes.

The Russian president argued that Ukraine has employed a broad range of tactics against Russia, excluding what he described as the most extreme scenario involving nuclear weapons. He suggested that such restraint may reflect awareness of potential consequences.

Call for Stronger Security Measures

Addressing the FSB leadership, Putin urged security agencies to intensify their operational activities in response to what he characterized as a growing terrorist threat. He stressed the need for preventive measures and expanded intelligence work.

The president asserted that amid battlefield difficulties, Ukrainian authorities allegedly seek to inflict damage through both targeted and large-scale acts of terror. He added that the number of such incidents has increased over the past year.

Focus on Counterintelligence and Sensitive Data

Putin instructed the FSB to respond firmly to any attempts to undermine Russia's constitutional order. He also called for heightened efforts to identify foreign intelligence operatives and individuals recruited to conduct hostile activities.

Special emphasis, he noted, should be placed on safeguarding classified information, particularly data related to defense technologies and strategic developments.

Comments on Recent Security Incidents

The Russian leader also referenced a recent vehicle explosion involving traffic police in Moscow. He suggested that the incident may have involved an individual recruited online who might not have been fully aware of the nature of the device used.

Putin indicated that remote detonation scenarios remain under consideration, though no definitive conclusions were presented during the meeting.