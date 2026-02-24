World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Warns of Alleged Threats to TurkStream and Blue Stream Pipelines

Russia

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, has stated that Russian authorities possess information regarding possible sabotage plans aimed at two major gas pipelines — TurkStream and Blue Stream. The remarks were delivered during a meeting of the board of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Gas pipeline
Photo: mos.ru by Photo: Press Service of JSC Mosgaz, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Gas pipeline
"We are talking about a possible explosion of our gas systems laid along the bottom of the Black Sea. These are the so-called TurkStream and Blue Stream.”

Allegations of Planned Sabotage

According to Putin, Ukrainian intelligence services may be connected to the alleged preparations. He claimed that Kyiv continues to pursue destabilizing actions designed to disrupt ongoing diplomatic processes.

The Russian president argued that Ukraine has employed a broad range of tactics against Russia, excluding what he described as the most extreme scenario involving nuclear weapons. He suggested that such restraint may reflect awareness of potential consequences.

Call for Stronger Security Measures

Addressing the FSB leadership, Putin urged security agencies to intensify their operational activities in response to what he characterized as a growing terrorist threat. He stressed the need for preventive measures and expanded intelligence work.

The president asserted that amid battlefield difficulties, Ukrainian authorities allegedly seek to inflict damage through both targeted and large-scale acts of terror. He added that the number of such incidents has increased over the past year.

Focus on Counterintelligence and Sensitive Data

Putin instructed the FSB to respond firmly to any attempts to undermine Russia's constitutional order. He also called for heightened efforts to identify foreign intelligence operatives and individuals recruited to conduct hostile activities.

Special emphasis, he noted, should be placed on safeguarding classified information, particularly data related to defense technologies and strategic developments.

Comments on Recent Security Incidents

The Russian leader also referenced a recent vehicle explosion involving traffic police in Moscow. He suggested that the incident may have involved an individual recruited online who might not have been fully aware of the nature of the device used.

Putin indicated that remote detonation scenarios remain under consideration, though no definitive conclusions were presented during the meeting.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv
Hotspots and Incidents
Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv
Trump Vs. Putin and Xi: Strait of Hormuz Drills Seen as Political Shield for Tehran
Asia
Trump Vs. Putin and Xi: Strait of Hormuz Drills Seen as Political Shield for Tehran
Russia–US Megaproject Speculation: Strategic Logic Behind the Bering Strait Tunnel
Americas
Russia–US Megaproject Speculation: Strategic Logic Behind the Bering Strait Tunnel
Popular
Zelensky Shows His Bunker, Says He Can See 'Beginning of the End'

Ukraine’s president offered an unprecedented look at his underground wartime shelter while reiterating positions on ceasefire guarantees, European integration, and the timing of future elections.

Zelensky Shows His Bunker, Says He Can See 'Beginning of the End'
Pizza Dog Scandal Sparks Public Outrage Across Russia
Pizza Dog Scandal Sparks Public Outrage Across Russia
Sukhoi Su-34 Fighter Emerges as World’s Longest-Range Tactical Combat Aircraft
Moscow Marks Anniversary of Military Campaign With Call for Diplomatic Path
Russia–US Megaproject Speculation: Strategic Logic Behind the Bering Strait Tunnel Andrey Mihayloff Iran is not Venezuela Costantino Ceoldo Strategic Infrastructure and Silent Wars: The Nord Stream Sabotage Yury Bocharov
Russian Foreign Intelligence: London and Paris Discuss Nuclear Transfers to Ukraine
Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv
Suicide Bomber Attacks Police Officers at Moscow Rail Hub
Suicide Bomber Attacks Police Officers at Moscow Rail Hub
Last materials
Putin Warns of Alleged Threats to TurkStream and Blue Stream Pipelines
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Responds to Russian Investigation
Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker
Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans
Russian Authorities Investigate Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Over Terrorism Allegations
Seven Most Beneficial Vegetables to Eat During Lent for Spring Immunity
Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv
Diabetes Drug Mounjaro Shows Unexpected Impact on Alcohol Consumption
Pizza Dog Scandal Sparks Public Outrage Across Russia
Moscow Marks Anniversary of Military Campaign With Call for Diplomatic Path
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.