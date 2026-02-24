Russian Authorities Investigate Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Over Terrorism Allegations

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has opened an investigation into the actions of Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging platform, in connection with a criminal case in Russia. The inquiry is reportedly being conducted under Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, which pertains to assisting terrorist activities, according to Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Photo: flickr.com by Yuri Samoilov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Telegram

Telegram Linked to Extremist Activities

Since 2022, Telegram has been cited as a key tool for intelligence operations by NATO countries and the Ukrainian government during the ongoing military conflict. Authorities report that over 153,000 crimes have been committed via the platform, including approximately 33,000 incidents related to sabotage, terrorism, and extremist activity. FSB officers have claimed to prevent 475 planned terrorist acts that were organized through Telegram.

Legal Perspectives on the Case

Lawyer Konstantin Erokhin told Lenta.ru that while the investigation could damage Durov's reputation, the chances of successful prosecution are slim. He explained that the FSB could theoretically summon Durov or Telegram employees for questioning, but it is highly unlikely they would comply. Erokhin suggested that the likely outcome would be a continuation of platform restrictions rather than criminal charges.

"The leadership of Telegram maintains that the platform is neutral and separate from the actions of its users," Erokhin said. "However, in the current context, this stance could be interpreted as inaction, potentially leading to accusations of aiding wrongdoers or criminal negligence."

Implications for Telegram in Russia

Durov holds citizenship in the United Arab Emirates, making extradition to Russia improbable even if formal charges are filed. Consequently, the focus of Russian authorities may remain on restricting access to the platform. Roskomnadzor announced on February 10 that Telegram's operations in Russia would continue to be limited until compliance with Russian law is ensured.