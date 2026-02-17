Russia Needs More High‑Tech Warships, Patrushev Says as Naval Tensions Rise

Russia needs more high‑technology warships in its naval fleet to respond to growing threats from NATO countries, Nikolai Patrushev, presidential aide and chairman of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with aif.ru.

Photo: By Vadim Savitsky Russian Navy

Patrushev on Naval Requirements

"We require far more ships of the distant and oceanic zones that can operate autonomously for extended periods far from their home bases,” Patrushev said. He emphasized the importance of focusing state resources on developing a technologically advanced Navy.

In June, Patrushev noted that Russian warships should surpass their foreign counterparts in capability and sophistication. At the 2024 International Maritime Salon "Fleet‑2024,” Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, commander of the Russian Navy, also stressed that a modern fleet requires extensive use of unmanned systems.

Current Status of the Russian Navy

The Russian Navy (known for the Russian initials as VMF) remains one of the world's larger naval forces, but its composition reflects both legacy platforms and ongoing modernization efforts. According to recent assessments, the Russian Navy operates a substantial number of vessels including surface combatants, submarines, and auxiliary ships.

Total active ships: around 478 vessels in service, part of approximately 565 total ships including reserve units.

Aircraft carriers: 1 — the aging Admiral Kuznetsov.

Cruisers: 2 large cruisers (Slava‑class).

Destroyers: approximately 11 surface combat destroyers.

Frigates: around 15 modern and legacy frigates.

Corvettes: nearly 98 smaller combatants comprising a key element of surface forces.

Submarines: about 80+ submarines of various types, including attack and strategic units.

Patrol, mine warfare, and support vessels: dozens more across multiple classes.

While the Russian Navy includes one aircraft carrier and multiple large surface combatants, much of its strength lies in corvettes and submarines — reflecting a strategic emphasis on littoral defense and undersea operations.

Strategic Context

Patrushev's remarks come amid widening tensions between Russia and NATO, where maritime security has emerged as a point of focus. Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns about NATO activities near its territorial waters and strategic sea lanes.

Building a larger and more technologically advanced fleet, according to Patrushev, will enhance Russia's ability to project power and secure national interests far from home ports. His comments align with broader defense policies that prioritize modernization of naval platforms and integration of unmanned systems into fleet operations.

Russian policymakers argue that such investments will deter potential adversaries and contribute to global maritime stability under the country's strategic doctrine well into the middle of the century.