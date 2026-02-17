World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Parliament Passes Final Reading of Communications Restriction Bill

Russia

The State Duma has approved, in its third and final reading, a law that obliges telecommunications operators to suspend communications services at the request of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Internet cables
Photo: Pexels by Field Engineer, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Internet cables

Telecom Operators Released From Liability

The adopted legislation specifies that operators will not bear responsibility for failure to meet contractual obligations if such failures result from compliance with FSB requirements.

"An operator shall not be held liable for non-performance or improper performance of obligations under a communications services agreement if such non-performance or improper performance is connected with the operator's fulfillment of requirements issued by the Federal Security Service.”

Mandatory Suspension of Services

The amendments empower authorities to require operators to terminate the provision of communications services upon receiving a formal request from the FSB. The explanatory note to the bill states that the measure aims to ensure national security and support counterterrorism activities.

Government's Justification for Amendments

Ivan Lebedev, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Development, previously explained that lawmakers introduced the changes in response to numerous legal disputes involving telecom providers. He also emphasized the need to restrict mobile communications during drone attacks, framing the measure as a practical security tool.

Scope of the Law on Communications

The Russian government drafted the amendments to the federal law "On Communications” and submitted them to parliament in November 2025. Lawmakers approved the proposal in its first reading in January 2026 before advancing it to final adoption.

Under existing legislation, communications services include the reception, processing, storage, and transmission of messages. The definition of a communications operator covers both legal entities and individual entrepreneurs operating under a license. As a result, the new law applies to all forms of communications, including mobile networks and fixed internet infrastructure.

Anton Kulikov
Dmitry Sudakov
