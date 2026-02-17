April 1 Blackout? Telegram Faces Possible Full Block in Russia as Rumors Swirl

The widely used messaging platform Telegram, whose operations already face official restrictions in Russia, may encounter a complete nationwide block on April 1, according to reports circulating in Russian media. The Telegram channel Baza cited sources claiming that the application could become inaccessible through both mobile networks and fixed internet connections.

The publication stated that contacts across several agencies confirmed the possibility of a shutdown. Observers suggested that authorities could restrict access to Telegram in a manner similar to Instagram* and Facebook*, platforms banned in Russia due to their affiliation with Meta*, which the Russian authorities designated as an extremist organization.

Regulator Declines to Confirm Reports

Roskomnadzor did not verify the claims of a full block. The agency's press service said it had nothing to add beyond previously published statements regarding Telegram's status.

Officials Downplay Likelihood of Ban

Aleksandr Yushchenko, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, described the probability of a complete block as low. He argued that Telegram's management has engaged in dialogue with Russian authorities following earlier restrictions.

"I see neither political nor technological justification for blocking this messenger. A vast number of people rely on it,” Yushchenko said. He added that Telegram had already removed numerous communities and channels deemed illegal under Russian regulations, calling the move a constructive signal.

Large-Scale Channel Removals

Telegram's administration reported extensive moderation actions. The company announced that on February 15 alone, it blocked more than 235,000 groups and channels containing prohibited content. The removals targeted accounts linked to pornography, extremist materials, and terrorist propaganda.

Rise in Fraudulent Activity

Users have also reported an increase in scams within the platform. In recent weeks, Russian users described suspicious contacts promising to accelerate Telegram's performance. Fraudsters often instructed victims to interact with automated bots that subsequently harvested personal data.

Debate over Telegram's future accessibility in Russia continues as officials, media outlets, and users monitor regulatory developments and platform policies.

(*Social networks banned in Russia; owned by Meta, a company recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).