Bank of Russia Lowers Key Rate to 15.5% Amid Inflation Debate

At its meeting on 13 February, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to lower the key rate to 15.5%.

The decision marked the sixth consecutive easing step in monetary policy. The current rate-cut cycle began in June, when the regulator reduced the key rate from 21% to 20% per annum. Subsequent adjustments followed in July (18%), September (17%), October (16.5%), and December (16%).

What the Key Rate Represents

The key rate is the minimum interest level at which the Bank of Russia extends loans to commercial banks and accepts funds on deposit. Financial institutions use this benchmark when setting interest rates for loans and deposits offered to households and businesses.

Why the Regulator Chose to Cut

In the run-up to the meeting, analysts expressed mixed views on the future path of rates due to conflicting macroeconomic signals. Many participants expected the regulator to pause in order to assess inflation dynamics. Some observers also suggested that a symbolic reduction of 0.25 percentage points could occur.

Arguments supporting continued policy tightness included an unexpectedly sharp rise in inflation, persistently elevated inflation expectations among households, and a significant budget deficit at the start of the year.

However, the Bank of Russia stated that higher inflation readings in early 2026 overlapped with unusually low price growth at the end of the previous year. According to the regulator, this created "a certain redistribution of inflation between 2025 and 2026.” When measured over the period from November through January, price growth aligned with the regulator's forecasts.

Future Rate Outlook

The regulator emphasized that further reductions will depend on the sustainability of the slowdown in inflation and inflation expectations, as well as the stability of fiscal policy parameters. Under the baseline scenario, the average key rate is projected to fall within the 13.5-14.5% range by the end of the year.

Potential Market Impact

Lower interest rates typically influence several segments of the financial market. A softer rate environment may provide support for equities by reducing borrowing costs and improving valuation conditions. Bond markets often respond positively as declining rates increase the attractiveness of fixed-income instruments issued earlier at higher yields.

The effect on the ruble remains more nuanced. Rate cuts can reduce the relative appeal of domestic currency assets, yet currency dynamics also depend on external trade flows, fiscal policy, and broader risk sentiment.