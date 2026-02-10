Rare Photo Shows Mid-Air Refueling of Russia’s 'Doomsday Aircraft'

A rare image showing the mid-air refueling of Russia's Il-80 airborne command post has appeared online. The photograph was published by a military pilot and author of the Telegram channel Fighterbomber.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Artem Katranzhi from Bakashikha, Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Ilyushin Il-80 at Ramenskoye Airport 2012 (7727439034)

The image, taken from aboard a refueling aircraft, shows the Il-80 receiving fuel through an aerial refueling boom, a procedure rarely documented in open sources.

A Rare Glimpse of a Strategic Aircraft

"This is not just a rare photograph, but an extremely rare one. It shows the refueling of the Il-86-based "Doomsday Plane.' In everyday terms it is called something far less dramatic, but this name fits,” the author wrote.

Photographs of the Il-80 in operational conditions are uncommon, and images of it undergoing aerial refueling are considered exceptional due to the aircraft's strategic role and the secrecy surrounding its missions.

The Role of the Il-80 Airborne Command Post

The Il-80, also designated Il-86VZPU and known within its development program as product "65s,” was created in the late 1980s by the Ilyushin Design Bureau. NATO classifies the aircraft under the reporting name Maxdome.

Based on the civilian Il-86 airliner, the Il-80 serves as an airborne command post designed to evacuate senior military and political leadership during periods of extreme threat while maintaining continuous command and control over the armed forces.

Designed for Autonomous Operation

The aircraft is equipped with advanced communications systems, independent life-support infrastructure, and a powerful onboard energy system. These features allow it to operate autonomously for extended periods, even in the most severe conflict scenarios, including a full-scale nuclear war.

In addition to the flight crew, the Il-80 carries systems operators and combat control officers responsible for coordinating military actions. Detailed technical information about the aircraft remains classified as a state secret.