World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Metro and Rail Upgrades: Moscow Targets Unprecedented Infrastructure Expansion

Russia

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has briefed President Vladimir Putin on the ambitious plans to double the length of Moscow's metro lines by the end of 2032, according to a press release from the Moscow city government.

Moscow metro construction
Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Moscow metro construction

34 New Stations and 83 Kilometers of Metro Lines

The plans include constructing 34 new stations and adding 83 kilometers of metro lines. By 2032, the total length of the Moscow Metro network, including the Moscow Central Circle (MCC), will double compared to 2010 figures. Since 2011, over 260 kilometers of metro lines and 127 stations of the Moscow Metro and MCC have been built. The city plans to construct approximately 100 kilometers of new lines annually until 2032.

Major Metro Projects Underway

Construction is already underway for several key projects, including the Rublyovo-Arkhangelskaya Line, with its first stations scheduled to open in 2026. The Biryulyovskaya Line is also under construction, along with the Golyanova and Dostoevskaya stations. Preparations have started for the Yuzhny Port station in Pechatniki. The city also plans to extend the Sokolnicheskaya Line with new stations MGSU and Kholmogorskaya (project name) and extend the Filyovskaya Line to the Skolkovo center.

Additionally, in October, construction began on the 17-kilometer southern section of the Troitskaya Line to Troitsk, including the stations Sosenki, Rakitki, Desna, Kedrovaya, Vatutinki, and Troitsk.

Global Record in Rolling Stock Renewal

During the meeting on February 9 at the Kremlin, Putin praised the rapid development of Moscow, highlighting the city's 28% regional product growth since 2019. He noted that Moscow sets a global benchmark in the renewal of its metro rolling stock. Sobyanin stated that when the first diameter line opened, about 50% of the rolling stock was new. Now, the renewal is complete, representing a world record in rolling stock replacement. Putin confirmed, "The fastest rate of renewal in the world.”

Expanded Regional Rail Connections

Looking beyond the metro, Sobyanin announced plans to launch additional comfortable trains from Moscow to Kaluga, Tula, Vladimir, Ivanovo, Smolensk, and Yaroslavl by 2030. The second phase, up to 2035, will expand rail connections between Moscow, Kostroma, Tver, and Ryazan, further enhancing regional mobility and transit convenience.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Nokia N8 Returns in 2026 Thanks to Custom Firmware by Enthusiasts
Society
Nokia N8 Returns in 2026 Thanks to Custom Firmware by Enthusiasts
Ozempic Could Cause Severe Complications, Including Vision Loss
Health
Ozempic Could Cause Severe Complications, Including Vision Loss
Russia’s International Reserves Surge Past $833 Billion by February 2026
Russia
Russia’s International Reserves Surge Past $833 Billion by February 2026
Popular
Lavrov Warns Europe of Full Military Response If Aggression Against Russia Begins

Russia will respond with the full force of its military if Europe launches an attack, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned amid rising NATO war rhetoric.

Lavrov Warns Europe of Full Military Response If Aggression Against Russia Begins
FSB Reveals New Details of Assassination Attempt on Russian General
FSB Reveals New Details of Assassination Attempt on Russian General
After Anchorage Talks, US Took Steps That Undercut Peace — Russian Foreign Minister
Boxing Coach Assaults Disabled Young Man in Elevator in Barnaul
Celebrate International Pizza Day: A Journey Through History and Flavor Margarita Kicherova Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Comeback Ends in Horror After Devastating Crash Marina Lebedeva How and Where to Charge an Electric Car: A Complete Guide Sergey Mileshkin
US Silent on Putin’s Offer to Channel Frozen Assets Into Board of Peace
Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Comeback Ends in Horror After Devastating Crash
Celebrate International Pizza Day: A Journey Through History and Flavor
Celebrate International Pizza Day: A Journey Through History and Flavor
Last materials
Metro and Rail Upgrades: Moscow Targets Unprecedented Infrastructure Expansion
Celebrate International Pizza Day: A Journey Through History and Flavor
Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Comeback Ends in Horror After Devastating Crash
US Silent on Putin’s Offer to Channel Frozen Assets Into Board of Peace
Lavrov Warns Europe of Full Military Response If Aggression Against Russia Begins
After Anchorage Talks, US Took Steps That Undercut Peace — Russian Foreign Minister
Boxing Coach Assaults Disabled Young Man in Elevator in Barnaul
FSB Reveals New Details of Assassination Attempt on Russian General
How and Where to Charge an Electric Car: A Complete Guide
Ozempic Could Cause Severe Complications, Including Vision Loss
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.