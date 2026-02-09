Metro and Rail Upgrades: Moscow Targets Unprecedented Infrastructure Expansion

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has briefed President Vladimir Putin on the ambitious plans to double the length of Moscow's metro lines by the end of 2032, according to a press release from the Moscow city government.

Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Moscow metro construction

34 New Stations and 83 Kilometers of Metro Lines

The plans include constructing 34 new stations and adding 83 kilometers of metro lines. By 2032, the total length of the Moscow Metro network, including the Moscow Central Circle (MCC), will double compared to 2010 figures. Since 2011, over 260 kilometers of metro lines and 127 stations of the Moscow Metro and MCC have been built. The city plans to construct approximately 100 kilometers of new lines annually until 2032.

Major Metro Projects Underway

Construction is already underway for several key projects, including the Rublyovo-Arkhangelskaya Line, with its first stations scheduled to open in 2026. The Biryulyovskaya Line is also under construction, along with the Golyanova and Dostoevskaya stations. Preparations have started for the Yuzhny Port station in Pechatniki. The city also plans to extend the Sokolnicheskaya Line with new stations MGSU and Kholmogorskaya (project name) and extend the Filyovskaya Line to the Skolkovo center.

Additionally, in October, construction began on the 17-kilometer southern section of the Troitskaya Line to Troitsk, including the stations Sosenki, Rakitki, Desna, Kedrovaya, Vatutinki, and Troitsk.

Global Record in Rolling Stock Renewal

During the meeting on February 9 at the Kremlin, Putin praised the rapid development of Moscow, highlighting the city's 28% regional product growth since 2019. He noted that Moscow sets a global benchmark in the renewal of its metro rolling stock. Sobyanin stated that when the first diameter line opened, about 50% of the rolling stock was new. Now, the renewal is complete, representing a world record in rolling stock replacement. Putin confirmed, "The fastest rate of renewal in the world.”

Expanded Regional Rail Connections

Looking beyond the metro, Sobyanin announced plans to launch additional comfortable trains from Moscow to Kaluga, Tula, Vladimir, Ivanovo, Smolensk, and Yaroslavl by 2030. The second phase, up to 2035, will expand rail connections between Moscow, Kostroma, Tver, and Ryazan, further enhancing regional mobility and transit convenience.