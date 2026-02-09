FSB Reveals New Details of Assassination Attempt on Russian General

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has disclosed new details about the detained participants in the assassination attempt on Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev in Moscow. The suspects were identified as Lyubomir Korba and Viktor Vasin. The FSB stated that Korba acted as the direct perpetrator of the attack, while Vasin served as his accomplice.

Photo: flickr.com by dnak, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Jail

The security service clarified that both suspects have pleaded guilty and provided detailed testimony about the preparation of the assassination, which was planned on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The Assassin Was Trained in Kyiv and Supplied With a Weapon

According to the FSB, Korba was recruited by an SBU officer in August 2025 in the city of Ternopil. He underwent firearms training at a training ground in Kyiv, passed a polygraph test, and received instructions on secure communication via Zoom. In August 2025, he traveled to Russia along the route Kyiv-Chișinău-Tbilisi-Moscow.

The FSB reported that Korba's recruitment involved his son, Lubosh Korba, a 27-year-old Polish citizen living in Katowice, who acted with the assistance of Polish intelligence services.

The SBU paid Korba monthly in cryptocurrency. Korba himself stated that he received two thousand dollars per month. He conducted surveillance on senior Russian military officers and retrieved a Makarov pistol with a suppressor and ammunition from a cache in the Moscow region. Ukrainian intelligence services had prepared the cache. Korba also obtained an electronic key to the entrance of the building where General Alexeyev lived.

The electronic key was transferred through a dead drop by Zinaida Serebritskaya, another participant in the operation. She rented an apartment in the same building.

The Attempted Assassination and Escape Plan

On the day of the attack, Korba entered the building and waited for the general to leave his apartment. On the elevator landing, he fired four shots at Alexeyev. After the shooting, Korba discarded the pistol and backpack, changed his outer clothing, traveled to the airport, and flew to the United Arab Emirates. In the event of a successful assassination, the SBU had promised to pay him 30,000 dollars.

Viktor Vasin rented an apartment for Korba during the preparation phase and provided him with public transport passes. The FSB stated that Vasin participated in the crime for terrorist motives.

Testimony From the Suspect

"I received surveillance targets on my phone. In December, I was instructed to eliminate GRU General Alexeyev. After carrying out the operation, I was told to go to the airport and take a flight to Dubai, where another ticket to Romania was prepared. From Romania, I was supposed to travel to Kyiv. In Kyiv, a team with a general who issued my assignment was supposed to meet me," Korba said in a video interrogation.

Background of the Suspects

Earlier reports revealed that Korba and Vasin have known each other for at least twenty years. Vasin graduated from a branch of the Marshal Budyonny Military Academy of Communications. He lived in northwestern Moscow, worked in business and management, and accumulated debts exceeding 830,000 rubles. He lived with his wife and a dog and purchased an apartment several years ago.

Less information is available about Korba. Reports indicate that he lived in Moscow and the Moscow region during the 2010s before returning to Ukraine, where he settled in his hometown of Ternopil.