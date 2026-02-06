World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia’s International Reserves Surge Past $833 Billion by February 2026

Russia

Russia's international reserves rose by $78.719 billion, or 10.4 percent, in January and reached $833.572 billion as of February 1, 2026, according to data published on the website of the Central Bank of Russia.

Gold bullion Union Bank of Switzerland
Photo: wikimedia.org by Kotivalo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Gold bullion Union Bank of Switzerland

As of January 1, Russia's reserves stood at $754.853 billion. By January 30, they had increased to $826.8 billion, rising by $39.9 billion, or 5.1 percent, in just one week.

The Central Bank of Russia explained that the growth resulted primarily from a positive revaluation of assets.

On February 1 of the previous year, Russia's international reserves amounted to $620.764 billion.

What Russia's International Reserves Include

Russia's international reserves consist of highly liquid foreign assets held by the Central Bank of Russia and the government. These reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, Russia's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund, and foreign currency assets classified as other reserve assets.

Impact of Sanctions on Reserves

After the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions in 2022, Russia lost access to nearly half of its gold and foreign currency reserves at that time.

Anton Siluanov, Russia's finance minister, previously stated that about $300 billion out of $640 billion in reserves had been frozen.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia and US Near Agreement to Continue Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
World
Russia and US Near Agreement to Continue Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Society
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Popular
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign

Social media users revived a theory linking Oksana Fedorova’s loss of the Miss Universe title to fears surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, prompting renewed attention to her conflict with contest organizers and her meeting with Donald Trump.

Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship
North Korean Troops Allegedly Remain in Russia’s Kursk Region
Your Cup of Espresso: A Battle Between Time, Taste, and Technology Marina Lebedeva Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship Lyuba Lulko Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign Andrey Mihayloff
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Russia Confirms Low-Key Engagements with European Leaders on Security
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
Last materials
Russia’s International Reserves Surge Past $833 Billion by February 2026
Your Cup of Espresso: A Battle Between Time, Taste, and Technology
US Calls New START Flawed, Russia Says It Cannot Be Renewed on Previous Terms
Swiss Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine Peace Efforts With Lavrov in Moscow
World Day Without a Mobile Phone: Why Millions Disconnect Every February
Solar Activity and Magnetic Storms: What Science Says About Their Impact
First Iran–US Nuclear Talks Since June War Open in Oman
GRU Deputy Chief Alexeyev attacked by Gunman Posing as Food Courier
Ukraine Launches HIMARS Missiles Striking Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, and Oryol Regions
Comedian Nurlan Saburov Banned from Entering Russia for 50 Years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.