Russia’s International Reserves Surge Past $833 Billion by February 2026

Russia's international reserves rose by $78.719 billion, or 10.4 percent, in January and reached $833.572 billion as of February 1, 2026, according to data published on the website of the Central Bank of Russia.
As of January 1, Russia's reserves stood at $754.853 billion. By January 30, they had increased to $826.8 billion, rising by $39.9 billion, or 5.1 percent, in just one week.
The Central Bank of Russia explained that the growth resulted primarily from a positive revaluation of assets.
On February 1 of the previous year, Russia's international reserves amounted to $620.764 billion.
Russia's international reserves consist of highly liquid foreign assets held by the Central Bank of Russia and the government. These reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, Russia's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund, and foreign currency assets classified as other reserve assets.
After the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions in 2022, Russia lost access to nearly half of its gold and foreign currency reserves at that time.
Anton Siluanov, Russia's finance minister, previously stated that about $300 billion out of $640 billion in reserves had been frozen.
