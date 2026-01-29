Number of Foreign Nationals in Russia Falls by 10 Percent in One Year

The number of foreign nationals residing in Russia declined by approximately 10 percent over the past year. By the beginning of 2026, the figure stood at 5.7 million people, compared to around 6.3 million at the start of the previous year, The Vedomosti reports, citing Alexander Perezhogin, head of the analytical department of the migration service within Russia's Interior Ministry.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use Migrant construction workers

Sharp Decline in Number of Foreign Minors

According to Perezhogin, the number of underage foreign nationals living in Russia dropped by nearly 25 percent over the same period. Officials link this trend to stricter regulatory requirements and changes in the conditions for legal residence.

New Migration Laws Introduced in 2025

Since 2025, Russia has implemented a series of new laws aimed at tightening migration policy. One of the key measures requires children of foreign citizens to pass a Russian language proficiency test in order to enroll in schools.

Authorities also introduced a registry of controlled individuals and a so-called "expulsion regime,” which expands the grounds and procedures for removing foreign nationals from the country. In addition, the permitted duration of visa-free stays for foreigners in Russia has been reduced.

Officials argue that the new rules are intended to strengthen oversight of migration flows and improve integration outcomes, while critics say the measures have made long-term residence more difficult for foreign families.