World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Number of Foreign Nationals in Russia Falls by 10 Percent in One Year

Russia

The number of foreign nationals residing in Russia declined by approximately 10 percent over the past year. By the beginning of 2026, the figure stood at 5.7 million people, compared to around 6.3 million at the start of the previous year, The Vedomosti reports, citing Alexander Perezhogin, head of the analytical department of the migration service within Russia's Interior Ministry.

Migrant construction workers
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Migrant construction workers

Sharp Decline in Number of Foreign Minors

According to Perezhogin, the number of underage foreign nationals living in Russia dropped by nearly 25 percent over the same period. Officials link this trend to stricter regulatory requirements and changes in the conditions for legal residence.

New Migration Laws Introduced in 2025

Since 2025, Russia has implemented a series of new laws aimed at tightening migration policy. One of the key measures requires children of foreign citizens to pass a Russian language proficiency test in order to enroll in schools.

Authorities also introduced a registry of controlled individuals and a so-called "expulsion regime,” which expands the grounds and procedures for removing foreign nationals from the country. In addition, the permitted duration of visa-free stays for foreigners in Russia has been reduced.

Officials argue that the new rules are intended to strengthen oversight of migration flows and improve integration outcomes, while critics say the measures have made long-term residence more difficult for foreign families.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Estonia Slams Schroeder’s Appeal to Restore Energy Ties With Russia
World
Estonia Slams Schroeder’s Appeal to Restore Energy Ties With Russia
The Drawer Under Your Oven Is Not for Storage — Here’s What It’s Really For
Home and Gardening
The Drawer Under Your Oven Is Not for Storage — Here’s What It’s Really For
Russian Geran Drones Strike Train Carrying Ukrainian Troops in Kharkiv Region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Geran Drones Strike Train Carrying Ukrainian Troops in Kharkiv Region
Popular
Russian Mi-28NE 'Havoc' Attack Helicopters Delivered to Iran

New photographs circulating online suggest that Russian-made Mi-28NE attack helicopters have been delivered to Iran, indicating a significant step in military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Tehran

Russian Mi-28NE 'Havoc' Attack Helicopters Delivered to Iran
Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict
Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict
Iran Prepares for War: Underground Missile Bases and the US Carrier Threat
Kremlin Dismisses US Think Tank Report on Russian Losses in Ukraine Conflict
US Sanctions Force Lukoil to Exit Foreign Assets in Multibillion-Dollar Deal Alexander Shtorm Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict Lyuba Lulko International LEGO Day: How a Danish Brick United Generations Worldwide Marina Lebedeva
The Challenger Disaster: Lessons from 73 Seconds of Catastrophe
Russian Geran Drones Strike Train Carrying Ukrainian Troops in Kharkiv Region
Two Peace Deals for Ukraine: Kyiv Proposes Separate Agreements with the US and Russia
Two Peace Deals for Ukraine: Kyiv Proposes Separate Agreements with the US and Russia
Last materials
US Sanctions Force Lukoil to Exit Foreign Assets in Multibillion-Dollar Deal
Kremlin Responds Cautiously to Claims of Russia–Ukraine Energy Truce
Rare Cockpit Video Shows Ukrainian Su-25 Destroyed in Seconds
Nine Residents Die at Neuropsychiatric Care Facility in Russia’s Kuzbass Region
Fig: The World’s Oldest Cultivated Plant and Its Modern Health Benefits
How to Look Stylish Without Buying New Clothes
Samsung’s Most Expensive Smartphone Faces Criticism Over Practical Flaws
The Drawer Under Your Oven Is Not for Storage — Here’s What It’s Really For
The Balcony Plant That Blooms for Months With Almost No Care
Runny Nose Is Not Harmless: Safe Home Remedies That Really Help
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.