Gerasimov’s Frontline Visit Signals Major Russian Offensive Preparation

Russian General Staff Chief Visits Troops as Large-Scale Operations Loom

The personal visit of Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, to the positions of the Group of Forces Center drew attention from journalists at Tsargrad. According to their assessment, the visit may signal preparations for large-scale offensive operations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Valery Gerasimov

The analysts note that such actions may also point to the concentration of additional resources on key directions. The presence of a commander of this rank at the frontline serves not only operational purposes but also supports troops and signals readiness for expanded combat activity.

"The Russian army, as demonstrated by the visit of the Chief of the General Staff, has shifted to a systemic, centrally managed offensive across the entire front,” the publication states.

Rare Visit to a Key Combat Zone

The authors emphasize that Valery Gerasimov rarely visits the deployment areas of combat groupings, on average no more than once every six months.

During this visit, he carefully listened to reports from the commander of the 2nd Army, the commander of the 51st Army, as well as from formation commanders and other senior officers.

Most Intense Fighting Continues

Earlier, Gerasimov stated that the most intense fighting during the special military operation is currently taking place in the zone of responsibility of the Group of Forces Center.