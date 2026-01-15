World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin Announces Key Putin Address on Russia’s Foreign Policy

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will deliver an important speech on foreign policy during a meeting with foreign ambassadors, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, as reported by RIA Novosti.

Moscow, Kremlin - panoramio
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Дмитрий Мозжухин, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Peskov said that on Thursday, January 15, a formal ceremony for the presentation of credentials will take place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

"By tradition, the president will address the newly arrived ambassadors, and the speech will be devoted to key foreign policy issues,” Peskov announced.

Assessment of International Relations

The presidential press secretary added that the head of state intends to assess Russia's relations with foreign countries and the prospects for their further development.

Peskov also emphasized the significance of the upcoming event, noting that ambassadors from France, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, Israel, Iraq, and other countries will take part in the ceremony.

