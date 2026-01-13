Russian General Akhmedov Removed From Command After December Operation

High-Profile Dismissal: Russian General Loses Command Following Donetsk Operation

Lieutenant General Sukhrab Akhmedov, who commanded Russian forces in the zone of the special military operation and previously served as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy for coastal and ground operations, has been removed from his post. The information was first reported by Telegram channels and later confirmed by several military correspondents.

Photo: https://мультимедиа.минобороны.рф/multimedia/photo/gallery.htm?id=60832@cmsPhotoGallery by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian Army fighters

The announcement was made by Vladimir Rogov, a member of Russia's Civic Chamber, who stated that Akhmedov had been dismissed but did not specify the official reason. His statement was later corroborated by military correspondent Yury Kotenok, as well as military blogger Vladimir Romanov.

"This is already the second dismissal General Akhmedov has faced over the past two years,” Kotenok noted.

Possible Link to December Operation

Several prominent military analysts and bloggers have suggested that the dismissal may be connected to one of the December operations near the settlement of Dobropolye in the Donetsk People's Republic. Similar assessments were published by military correspondent Roman Saponkov, defense expert Vladislav Shurygin, and analyst Yury Podolyaka.

According to these sources, the operation drew internal criticism and may have influenced the command decision, although no official confirmation has been issued by the Ministry of Defense.

Previous Dismissal and Controversy

This is not the first time Akhmedov has faced removal from a senior position. In May 2024, he was relieved of his duties as commander of Russia's 20th Combined Arms Army. At the time, servicemen from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet sent a letter to Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, accusing Akhmedov of responsibility for heavy losses near Ugledar.

Despite the controversy, Akhmedov's career later appeared to recover. In July 2025, he was awarded the title of Hero of Russia, the country's highest state honor.

No Official Explanation

As of now, Russian defense officials have not publicly commented on Akhmedov's dismissal or confirmed the reasons behind it. The lack of an official statement has fueled speculation within military and expert circles.

The removal of a senior commander holding both operational and naval responsibilities underscores ongoing кадровые reshuffles within Russia's military leadership amid the prolonged conflict.