World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia’s MC-21 Airliner Gets Final Specs Before Launch

Rostec Updates MC-21 Jet Specs: Range Reduced to 3,830 km, Production to Start in 2026
Russia

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of Rostec, has released updated technical data for its new-generation medium-haul jet MC-21, reflecting real-world performance figures as the aircraft nears serial production.

MS-21 flights at MAKS-2021
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by A.Morgunovskaya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
MS-21 flights at MAKS-2021

Range Adjusted to 3,830 Kilometers

According to the figures published on UAC’s website and reviewed by Vedomosti, the MC-21-310 in a two-class configuration for 175 passengers now has a flight range of 3,830 km, compared with the previously declared 5,100 km. The aircraft’s maximum takeoff weight remains 85 tons.

From Projected Potential to Real Aircraft Performance

A Rostec representative explained that the website now reflects not the theoretical specifications of an early project, but the parameters of an actual aircraft currently undergoing flight testing and certification.

“The figures represent the capabilities of the real MC-21, not a conceptual prototype,”

the spokesperson emphasized.

He also recalled that in the 2009 Ministry of Industry and Trade technical brief for the earlier MC-21-300 version, the target range was 3,500 km for 180 passengers — showing that the current numbers remain within design expectations. The representative noted that any new aircraft evolves as it progresses through testing and refinement.

Optimized for Domestic Market Needs

Rostec highlighted that over 80% of Russia’s passenger traffic occurs on routes under 3,000 km, making the MC-21’s current range well-suited to the operational needs of most domestic airlines. Industry experts cited by Vedomosti added that the aircraft will easily perform Moscow–Novosibirsk flights without refueling while maintaining fuel reserves for contingencies near the destination airport.

Production Timeline and Future Plans

Serial production of the MC-21 is scheduled for 2026, with the first two jets to be delivered to customers before the end of that year, according to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov. By 2030, the corporation aims to produce up to 36 aircraft annually.

A contract has already been signed between Avia Capital Services (a Rostec leasing subsidiary) and the Aeroflot Group for 18 MC-21 aircraft. Aeroflot CEO Sergey Aleksandrovsky stated that the airline plans to sign an additional agreement for up to 90 more MC-21s by the end of 2025.

MC-21: Russia’s Flagship of Civil Aviation Renewal

The MC-21 project, developed to compete with the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX families, represents Russia’s most advanced civil aviation initiative in decades. Combining domestic composite technologies and the Russian PD-14 engine, it is expected to form the backbone of Russia’s medium-haul fleet for the coming decades.

Details

The Yakovlev MC-21 (Russian: Яковлев МС-21) is a single-aisle airliner, under development in Russia by the Yakovlev Corporation (formerly known as Irkut Corporation), a branch of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), itself a 92%-owned subsidiary of Russia's state-owned aviation giant Rostec. The variant MC-21-310 of the airliner powered by the Russian-made Aviadvigatel PD-14 engine made its maiden flight on 15 December 2020 from Irkutsk.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Advances Construction of Moscow–St. Petersburg High-Speed Rail Test Section
Russia
Russia Advances Construction of Moscow–St. Petersburg High-Speed Rail Test Section
Where Is Trump Going?
Columnists
Where Is Trump Going?
Popular
First Russian Train Arrives in Iran via North–South Corridor Bypassing Azerbaijan

The first Russian freight train has arrived in Iran via the eastern branch of the North–South transport corridor, bypassing Azerbaijan and marking a new phase in Moscow’s cooperation with more reliable regional partners

First Russian Train Arrives in Iran via North–South Corridor Bypassing Azerbaijan
Italian General: NATO’s Defeat in Ukraine Would Mean Strategic Collapse of the West
Italian General: NATO’s Defeat in Ukraine Would Mean Strategic Collapse of the West
Japan’s Minister Sparks Outrage After Hinting at Russian Sovereignty Over the Kuril Islands
Where Is Trump Going?
Zelensky’s Russia Tribunal Idea Collapses amid European Apathy and Debt Lyuba Lulko The Enemy Within: How Fear Became America’s Favorite Addiction Nancy O'Brien Simpson Where Is Trump Going? Costantino Ceoldo
‘Zelensky’s Wallet’ Timur Mindich Escapes Ukraine Amid Corruption Probe
Russians Returning from Abroad Have Their SIM Card Blocked for 24 Hours
China Launches World’s First Dual-Tower Solar Thermal Power Plant in Gobi Desert
China Launches World’s First Dual-Tower Solar Thermal Power Plant in Gobi Desert
Last materials
Zelensky’s Russia Tribunal Idea Collapses amid European Apathy and Debt
Unseasonably Warm November Keeps Snakes Active Across Moscow Region
Rostec Updates MC-21 Jet Specs: Range Reduced to 3,830 km, Production to Start in 2026
Meteorite Fragments Found in Central Russia After October Fall Seen From Moscow
Moscow: Non-Paper Sent to Washington Was Meant to Reinforce Dialogue, Not Derail It
American Who Joined Russian Army Praises Russia and Its People
Turkish C-130 Military Transport Plane Falls Apart and Crashes Near Georgia-Azerbaijan Border
FSB Reveals Foiled 2024 Plot: Ukraine, with UK Help, Tried to Recruit Pilots to Steal MiG-31
Tiny 40-Gram Drone Targets Mosquitoes With Ultrasonic Precision
Ski Complex Collapses During Demolition Near Moscow, Over 100 Cars Damaged
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.