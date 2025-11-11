Russia’s MC-21 Airliner Gets Final Specs Before Launch

Rostec Updates MC-21 Jet Specs: Range Reduced to 3,830 km, Production to Start in 2026

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of Rostec, has released updated technical data for its new-generation medium-haul jet MC-21, reflecting real-world performance figures as the aircraft nears serial production.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by A.Morgunovskaya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ MS-21 flights at MAKS-2021

Range Adjusted to 3,830 Kilometers

According to the figures published on UAC’s website and reviewed by Vedomosti, the MC-21-310 in a two-class configuration for 175 passengers now has a flight range of 3,830 km, compared with the previously declared 5,100 km. The aircraft’s maximum takeoff weight remains 85 tons.

From Projected Potential to Real Aircraft Performance

A Rostec representative explained that the website now reflects not the theoretical specifications of an early project, but the parameters of an actual aircraft currently undergoing flight testing and certification.

“The figures represent the capabilities of the real MC-21, not a conceptual prototype,”

the spokesperson emphasized.

He also recalled that in the 2009 Ministry of Industry and Trade technical brief for the earlier MC-21-300 version, the target range was 3,500 km for 180 passengers — showing that the current numbers remain within design expectations. The representative noted that any new aircraft evolves as it progresses through testing and refinement.

Optimized for Domestic Market Needs

Rostec highlighted that over 80% of Russia’s passenger traffic occurs on routes under 3,000 km, making the MC-21’s current range well-suited to the operational needs of most domestic airlines. Industry experts cited by Vedomosti added that the aircraft will easily perform Moscow–Novosibirsk flights without refueling while maintaining fuel reserves for contingencies near the destination airport.

Production Timeline and Future Plans

Serial production of the MC-21 is scheduled for 2026, with the first two jets to be delivered to customers before the end of that year, according to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov. By 2030, the corporation aims to produce up to 36 aircraft annually.

A contract has already been signed between Avia Capital Services (a Rostec leasing subsidiary) and the Aeroflot Group for 18 MC-21 aircraft. Aeroflot CEO Sergey Aleksandrovsky stated that the airline plans to sign an additional agreement for up to 90 more MC-21s by the end of 2025.

MC-21: Russia’s Flagship of Civil Aviation Renewal

The MC-21 project, developed to compete with the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX families, represents Russia’s most advanced civil aviation initiative in decades. Combining domestic composite technologies and the Russian PD-14 engine, it is expected to form the backbone of Russia’s medium-haul fleet for the coming decades.