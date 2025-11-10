World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Advances Construction of Moscow–St. Petersburg High-Speed Rail Test Section

Russia

Construction of the test section of the Moscow–St. Petersburg high-speed railway (HSR) is proceeding according to schedule, according to a statement published on the website of the Russian government.

EVS2-03 Sapsan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
EVS2-03 Sapsan

“On the test section between Kryukovo and Novaya Tver stations, stretching 129 kilometers, construction work continues as planned. Once completed, this segment will serve as a testing ground for evaluating the interaction between the railway infrastructure and Russia’s first high-speed train,” the government statement said following a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev.

High-Speed Connection Between Two Capitals

The Moscow–St. Petersburg HSR will pass through six Russian regions, linking Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Moscow, Tver, Novgorod, and Leningrad regions. The total route length will be 679 kilometers. Once operational, travel time between Moscow and St. Petersburg will be reduced to just two hours and fifteen minutes.

The launch of the high-speed line is scheduled for 2028. It is expected that the Moscow–St. Petersburg HSR will serve at least 23 million passengers annually, transforming intercity travel and setting a new benchmark for Russia’s rail infrastructure development.

