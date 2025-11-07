Russia’s Fully Domestic SJ-100 Aircraft Completes Key Engine Safety Test

The SJ-100 aircraft equipped with Russian-made PD-8 engines has successfully completed a crucial stage of testing — protection against water ingestion. The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that the tests confirmed the engines and auxiliary power unit function reliably even when moving through water on the runway.

'Water Pool' Test at Zhukovsky Airfield

For these trials, a special reservoir over 70 meters long and 12 meters wide was built at the Gromov Flight Research Institute in Zhukovsky. The aircraft performed high-speed runs through this “water pool,” simulating takeoff and landing under heavy rain. The tests demonstrated that water did not affect the operation of the PD-8 propulsion system.

“The PD-8 engines, developed by United Engine Corporation using advanced domestic technologies, showed stable and reliable performance during the ‘water pool’ tests, guaranteeing passenger safety under all weather conditions,” said Fedor Mironov, Deputy Director for Sales at UEC.

Advanced Engineering and Performance

The PD-8 engine’s technical base is derived from the PD-14 powerplant, with the use of new Russian alloys and an entirely domestic electronic control system. The compressor pressure ratio reaches 28, with a bypass ratio of 4.4. The engine’s specific fuel consumption in cruise mode is below 0.62 kg/kgf·h, ensuring both efficiency and durability. Engineers are also adapting the PD-8 for the Be-200 amphibious aircraft, which operates under far harsher environmental conditions.

Other Completed SJ-100 Trials

Earlier stages of the SJ-100 testing program included stability and controllability checks at speeds beyond operational limits. On June 25, aircraft number 97023 reached 334 knots (~619 km/h) and Mach 0.87. In August, the integrated control system was tested for recovery from extreme pitch and roll conditions, and on October 29 at Ramenskoye, the PD-8 engine thrust reversers were evaluated under various wing configurations.

Preparing for Serial Production

The fully import-substituted SJ-100 made its maiden flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur on April 23, followed by the first serially produced prototype in September. According to Rostec, mass production of the MS-21, SJ-100, and Il-114 will begin in 2026 for civilian use. Certification flights are expected to conclude by the end of 2026, with full-scale production commencing shortly thereafter.

Long-Term Aviation Development Plan

By 2030, Rostec plans to establish 15 dedicated service centers for aircraft maintenance and spare parts supply. The launch of PD-8 engine production is a pivotal step toward reviving large-scale manufacturing of the Superjet 100 in its fully domestic configuration, marking a new milestone in Russia’s independent civil aviation industry.