Putin Approves Nationwide Ban on Vape Sales in Russia

Russia

President Vladimir Putin has approved the idea of introducing a complete ban on vape sales across the Russian Federation. The head of state stressed that it is essential not only to make such a decision but also to conduct educational outreach among the youth, according to RIA Novosti.

Vaping
Photo: Pexels by Renz Macorol, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vaping

Important to Work With Youth

The proposal for a full prohibition of vapes was voiced by Ekaterina Leshchinskaya, head of the national public movement “Healthy Fatherland”. She pointed out the positive experience of similar restrictions in neighboring CIS countries and other parts of the world. In response, Putin nodded approvingly and confirmed that the government also supports the initiative.

“It is important not only to make such a decision, but also to work with young people,” Putin said during his visit to the Demonstration and Educational Center for Adaptive Sports in Samara.

Government Support and Legislative Steps

Putin noted that Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko also supports the proposed measure.

“Here is Dmitry Nikolaevich [Chernyshenko], he’s nodding. Our government supports this,” the president added.

Earlier, on October 21, the State Duma held its first reading of a bill proposing restrictions on the sale of nicotine products at public transport stops. The draft law aims to prohibit the retail sale of tobacco and nicotine-containing products, hookahs, and related devices at stops for all types of public transport, including urban and suburban routes.

Public Health Priority

The discussion marks a continuation of Russia’s wider campaign against smoking and nicotine addiction. The potential nationwide ban on vapes aligns with the government’s efforts to promote public health and reduce youth exposure to harmful substances. Officials have hinted that the final version of the bill may include additional restrictions on advertising and packaging for nicotine products.

If enacted, the legislation would position Russia among a growing number of countries that have implemented full or partial bans on vaping products in recent years.

Vaping poses several serious health risks, despite being marketed as a safer alternative to smoking. It exposes users to nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm brain development in young people. The vapor contains toxic chemicals and heavy metals that can damage the lungs, irritate the throat, and increase the risk of chronic respiratory diseases. Long-term vaping has also been linked to cardiovascular problems, weakened immune response, and potential reproductive harm. Moreover, flavored e-liquids can encourage addiction among teenagers, making vaping a growing public health concern worldwide.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
