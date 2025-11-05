World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin Reveals Details of New Nuclear-Powered Hypersonic Missiles

Russia

President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to the engineers and scientists behind the development of Russia’s Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone during a state award ceremony held in the Kremlin. Addressing the audience, Putin emphasized that those honored had demonstrated an exceptional example of service and devotion to the nation.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

Putin Praises Russia's Defense Innovators

The Russian leader described the achievements of the country’s weapons designers as historically significant, ensuring national security and maintaining strategic parity for decades to come.

“The results achieved by our engineers have historic importance for the Russian people and for the balance of power throughout the entire 21st century,” Putin declared.

Unveiling Poseidon and Burevestnik Capabilities

Putin revealed new details about Russia’s advanced defense technologies, highlighting that the Poseidon underwater system can reach depths of up to 1,000 meters and travel at speeds unmatched by any surface vessel.

“In terms of speed, it exceeds all modern surface ships severalfold,” he said, noting that the use of cutting-edge materials and components made such performance possible.

He also disclosed that Russia is working on a new generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles. The Burevestnik features compact reactors capable of activation within seconds — a stark contrast to conventional reactors that require hours or even days. According to Putin, the missile’s speed already exceeds three times the speed of sound, with future models expected to achieve hypersonic capability.

Further Developments in Russia’s Missile Arsenal

Putin also addressed the progress of other strategic systems. The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will enter experimental combat duty this year and full operational service next year, while serial production of the Oreshnik medium-range missile system has already begun.

“Our plans to equip the Russian Armed Forces with advanced technology, including the Oreshnik, are being carried out in full,” Putin confirmed.

Putin on NATO Observation and Western Narrative

The President noted that a NATO reconnaissance vessel was present near the test site of the Burevestnik launch.

“We did not interfere with their work — let them see for themselves,” he remarked. The observation, according to Putin, allowed foreign experts to witness the operational success of the system firsthand.

Addressing the recurring claims of a “Russian threat,” Putin stated:

“Our country threatens no one.”

He stressed that Russia’s nuclear potential is being developed responsibly, in line with the practices of other nuclear powers, and solely for the purpose of maintaining strategic stability.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Putin Reveals Details of New Nuclear-Powered Hypersonic Missiles
