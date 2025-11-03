Russia Launches Secret Khabarovsk Nuclear Submarine Built to Carry Poseidon Drones

Russia has launched its highly secretive nuclear-powered submarine Khabarovsk, specially designed to carry the next-generation nuclear drone complex Poseidon. The ceremony took place in Severodvinsk under the supervision of Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Launch Ceremony at Sevmash Shipyard

The launch of the Khabarovsk submarine from the covered dock took place at the Sevmash Production Association shipbuilding enterprise. The vessel was designed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering and is intended to perform key missions of the Russian Navy using advanced underwater weapons systems.

“I want to thank everyone who took part in creating this submarine for their conscientious and high-quality work. The vessel still has to complete a series of sea trials. I wish the crew and the delivery team success in this phase,”

— said Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, describing the submarine as a “heavy nuclear missile cruiser.”

Strategic Purpose and Arctic Operations

Belousov emphasized that the new submarine will enhance the protection of Russia’s maritime borders and safeguard its national interests in various parts of the world’s oceans. Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Alexander Moiseev, reported that Khabarovsk is designed to operate in Arctic ice conditions both independently and as part of the Northern Fleet’s naval groups.

The Mystery of the “Khabarovsk” Submarine

The Telegram channel Militarist described Khabarovsk as the most secretive submarine in Russia’s Navy. The author noted that there are no official photos or schematics of the vessel—only symbolic drawings from the 2014 keel-laying ceremony and souvenir pens given to participants. Even the Defense Ministry’s video footage reveals no technical details, as the submarine’s propeller assembly was concealed beneath a protective cover at the time of launch.

“Everything currently available online are only speculative depictions of what the Khabarovsk might look like,”

— summarized the channel.

Built for the Poseidon Nuclear Drone System

Former Chief of the Navy’s General Staff, Admiral Viktor Kravchenko, confirmed that Khabarovsk was specifically designed and constructed to serve as a carrier for the nuclear-powered underwater drone system Poseidon. Military expert Vladislav Shurygin added that Khabarovsk will become the second Poseidon carrier, following the Belgorod submarine, which entered service on July 8, 2022. According to war correspondent Yevgeny Lisitsyn, the cruiser can carry up to twelve nuclear torpedoes.

On October 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the successful completion of trials of the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle. Available data indicate that the drone can cover 3,300 nautical miles from the Norwegian Sea to the U.S. East Coast in 66 hours at a speed of 50 knots.