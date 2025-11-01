Russia Becomes World Leader in Sunflower Oil Exports, Surpassing Ukraine and Argentina

Russia has emerged as the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil following the results of the latest agricultural season, according to TASS, citing Ilya Ilyushin, head of the Federal Agroexport Center.

Russia Takes the Lead in Global Exports

The country exported nearly 5.2 million tons of sunflower oil to foreign markets, securing the top position among global producers. Ukraine ranked second with 4.7 million tons, while Argentina came in third with 1.3 million tons exported.

“Russia’s leadership in the global sunflower oil market reflects our growing role in global food security and agricultural competitiveness,” said Ilyushin, noting the country’s ability to maintain high export volumes despite challenges in domestic production.

Domestic Production Decline and Market Challenges

Earlier reports indicated that Russia’s total production of vegetable oils fell by seven percent in the agricultural year ending August 31, reaching 9.47 million tons. The sharpest decline occurred in sunflower oil output, which dropped by 11 percent to 6.94 million tons.

Analysts attribute the reduction to fluctuating weather conditions and temporary logistical disruptions in several regions, though export demand remained robust due to global supply shortages and favorable pricing conditions.

Turkey Emerges as Key Import Partner

During the first seven months of 2025, Russian sunflower oil exports to Turkey surged by 63 percent, surpassing 560,000 tons. The growth underscores the strengthening trade relationship between Moscow and Ankara in the agri-food sector.

Experts predict that Russian producers will continue to expand their presence in Middle Eastern and Asian markets as demand for high-quality edible oils continues to grow worldwide.

“Despite a production dip, Russia has proven its resilience and efficiency in global agrifood exports,” said one industry observer. “This year’s record figures demonstrate a strategic shift toward export-oriented growth.”