World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago

Russia

Russia has conducted a test of its Burevestnik cruise missile in strict accordance with international obligations, according to Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Head of the Russian Delegation to the United Nations. His remarks came during a session of the UN General Assembly’s First Committee and were broadcast live on the organization’s web portal.

Burevestnik, a nuclear-powered cruise missile with a nuclear rocket engine.
Photo: Министерство обороны РФ by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation is licensed under Свободно распространяемое изображение
Burevestnik, a nuclear-powered cruise missile with a nuclear rocket engine.
“As for the mentioned test, we would also like to remind the U.S. delegation that this test was carried out in full compliance with our international obligations,”

said Vorontsov, responding to U.S. claims that Russia was “militarizing space,” a comment linked to the October 21 Burevestnik launch.

Russia Rejects U.S. Claims of Space Militarization

Vorontsov emphasized that Russia’s activities in outer space comply with international space law and are not directed against any country. He also noted that Moscow has not received any response from Washington regarding the development of the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense system, which reportedly includes plans to deploy weapons in space.

Burevestnik Test Conducted Over Novaya Zemlya

The Burevestnik test took place on October 21, reportedly on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, according to Norwegian intelligence. Vice Admiral Nils Andreas Stensønes, head of Norway’s Intelligence Service, confirmed to Reuters that the launch involved a long-range nuclear-powered cruise missile known by NATO as Skyfall.

“We can confirm that Russia conducted new test launches of the long-range cruise missile Skyfall (Burevestnik in NATO classification) at Novaya Zemlya,”

said Stensønes.

Historic Test Site of the Tsar Bomba

Novaya Zemlya, located in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region, has been a historic testing ground for nuclear weapons. Between 1954 and 1990, over a hundred nuclear tests were conducted there, accounting for 94% of the total yield of all Soviet nuclear explosions. In 1961, the site hosted the detonation of the “Tsar Bomba,” a hydrogen bomb with an estimated yield of 58 megatons—the most powerful ever detonated.

Gerasimov Briefs Putin on Missile’s Performance

The day before, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed President Vladimir Putin about the successful Burevestnik test. According to Gerasimov, the missile covered a distance of 14,000 kilometers and remained airborne for approximately 15 hours, adding that “this is not the limit.”

President Putin later suggested determining “possible applications” for the missile and preparing infrastructure for its deployment within Russia’s armed forces.

Technical Characteristics of Burevestnik

The Burevestnik project began in December 2001 and has been under testing since 2016–2017. Its official name was selected through a public vote on the Russian Ministry of Defense’s website in 2018. While most of its specifications remain classified, the missile is known to be equipped with a nuclear propulsion system and a nuclear warhead. It flies at subsonic or near-sonic speeds at low altitudes, capable of altering its trajectory to evade radar detection and missile defenses.

  • Engine: nuclear propulsion system
  • Warhead type: nuclear
  • Speed: subsonic or near-sonic
  • Flight profile: low altitude with detection avoidance

This combination of endurance, maneuverability, and range makes Burevestnik one of the most elusive strategic weapons ever developed, capable of flying indefinitely until commanded to strike.

Trump Comments on Russian Missile Tests

U.S. President Donald Trump previously commented on Russia’s missile program, stating that Moscow and Washington “are not playing games with each other” and claiming that “the best nuclear submarine in the world” is currently stationed off the Russian coast.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child
Columnists
Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
World
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Lavrov: Russia Agreed to Trump’s Ukraine Settlement Proposal During Alaska Talks
World
Lavrov: Russia Agreed to Trump’s Ukraine Settlement Proposal During Alaska Talks
Popular
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing

Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile has reignited global debate over strategic stability, with Vladimir Putin calling it a unique breakthrough and Donald Trump insisting Washington "isn’t playing games"

Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race Lyuba Lulko Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr Dmitry Sudakov Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child Guy Somerset
Ancient Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Passes Through the Solar System
Lavrov: Russia Agreed to Trump’s Ukraine Settlement Proposal During Alaska Talks
Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr
Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr
Last materials
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Moscow Ready to Negotiate Legal Ban on Space Weapons, But US Blocks Talks
How to Fit a Big Bed in a Small Bedroom: Expert Tips for Comfort and Space
Best Autumn Drinks to Boost Immunity and Energy
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr
Lavrov: Russia Agreed to Trump’s Ukraine Settlement Proposal During Alaska Talks
Six in Ten People Experience Proctological Problems but Few Seek Help
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.