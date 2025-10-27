Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago

Russia has conducted a test of its Burevestnik cruise missile in strict accordance with international obligations, according to Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Head of the Russian Delegation to the United Nations. His remarks came during a session of the UN General Assembly’s First Committee and were broadcast live on the organization’s web portal.

Photo: Министерство обороны РФ by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation is licensed under Свободно распространяемое изображение Burevestnik, a nuclear-powered cruise missile with a nuclear rocket engine.

“As for the mentioned test, we would also like to remind the U.S. delegation that this test was carried out in full compliance with our international obligations,”

said Vorontsov, responding to U.S. claims that Russia was “militarizing space,” a comment linked to the October 21 Burevestnik launch.

Russia Rejects U.S. Claims of Space Militarization

Vorontsov emphasized that Russia’s activities in outer space comply with international space law and are not directed against any country. He also noted that Moscow has not received any response from Washington regarding the development of the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense system, which reportedly includes plans to deploy weapons in space.

Burevestnik Test Conducted Over Novaya Zemlya

The Burevestnik test took place on October 21, reportedly on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, according to Norwegian intelligence. Vice Admiral Nils Andreas Stensønes, head of Norway’s Intelligence Service, confirmed to Reuters that the launch involved a long-range nuclear-powered cruise missile known by NATO as Skyfall.

“We can confirm that Russia conducted new test launches of the long-range cruise missile Skyfall (Burevestnik in NATO classification) at Novaya Zemlya,”

said Stensønes.

Historic Test Site of the Tsar Bomba

Novaya Zemlya, located in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region, has been a historic testing ground for nuclear weapons. Between 1954 and 1990, over a hundred nuclear tests were conducted there, accounting for 94% of the total yield of all Soviet nuclear explosions. In 1961, the site hosted the detonation of the “Tsar Bomba,” a hydrogen bomb with an estimated yield of 58 megatons—the most powerful ever detonated.

Gerasimov Briefs Putin on Missile’s Performance

The day before, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed President Vladimir Putin about the successful Burevestnik test. According to Gerasimov, the missile covered a distance of 14,000 kilometers and remained airborne for approximately 15 hours, adding that “this is not the limit.”

President Putin later suggested determining “possible applications” for the missile and preparing infrastructure for its deployment within Russia’s armed forces.

Technical Characteristics of Burevestnik

The Burevestnik project began in December 2001 and has been under testing since 2016–2017. Its official name was selected through a public vote on the Russian Ministry of Defense’s website in 2018. While most of its specifications remain classified, the missile is known to be equipped with a nuclear propulsion system and a nuclear warhead. It flies at subsonic or near-sonic speeds at low altitudes, capable of altering its trajectory to evade radar detection and missile defenses.

Engine: nuclear propulsion system

Warhead type: nuclear

Speed: subsonic or near-sonic

Flight profile: low altitude with detection avoidance

This combination of endurance, maneuverability, and range makes Burevestnik one of the most elusive strategic weapons ever developed, capable of flying indefinitely until commanded to strike.

Trump Comments on Russian Missile Tests

U.S. President Donald Trump previously commented on Russia’s missile program, stating that Moscow and Washington “are not playing games with each other” and claiming that “the best nuclear submarine in the world” is currently stationed off the Russian coast.