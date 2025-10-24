Kremlin Clarifies Putin’s Tomahawk Statement

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised a serious, potentially “stunning” response not merely to the delivery of Tomahawk missiles, but to any attempts to strike within Russian territory, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Carmichael Yepez, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US Navy 100623-N-0775Y-028 The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) successfully launches its second Tomahawk missile

“You said it incorrectly: the ‘stunning response’ is not to the supply of Tomahawks, but to attempts to conduct strikes deep inside Russian territory. That is what the president meant,” Peskov emphasized.

Earlier, President Putin warned that Russia’s reaction to any Tomahawk strike on its territory would be “serious, if not shocking.”

“Let them think about it,” the Russian leader stated during a press briefing following the Russian Geographical Society assembly, with the broadcast available on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

Putin also underscored that dialogue remains preferable to any confrontation or conflict, “especially war.”

The Russian leader described announcements regarding potential delivery of high-precision Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as an attempt at escalation, adding that such actions will not go unanswered.

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision not to supply Tomahawks to Ukraine, Kyiv reportedly began discussions about acquiring the missiles from European countries. Meanwhile, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev indicated that the Russian Armed Forces may intensify their strikes on Ukrainian targets.