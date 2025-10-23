Moscow Reacts to Trump’s Decision to Cancel Budapest Summit

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that President Vladimir Putin will soon find an opportunity to comment on the situation surrounding the canceled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Budapest. Peskov made this remark during an interview with journalist Alexander Yunashov.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov Moscow Kremlin

“Wait, wait,”

— replied the Kremlin’s official representative when asked to comment on the issue.

Trump Calls Off the Budapest Meeting

Earlier, Donald Trump announced that he had decided to cancel his meeting with the Russian president, which had been planned to take place in Budapest. The U.S. leader explained that he felt they would not achieve the intended result at this time, but added that the two presidents would meet in the future.

Russia Keeps Diplomatic Channels Open

Responding to Trump’s statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian diplomatic service remains open to continued contacts with the U.S. State Department. She added that Moscow is seeking to clarify and strengthen the parameters of the Russian-American dialogue, particularly concerning the Ukrainian peace process.

While no new date for the summit has been announced, both sides appear to be leaving the door open for further discussions in the coming months.