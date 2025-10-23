World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Stock Market Drops Amid US and EU Sanctions

Russia

On Thursday, October 23, the Russian stock market opened lower as investors reacted to new geopolitical pressures from the US and the European Union. The MOEX index fell over 100 points at the start of the main session, reaching 2,559 points, according to trading data.

Market falling
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Market falling

Just last week, after a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing planned negotiations in Budapest, Russian stocks surged. The MOEX index, previously at its lowest level since December 2024, gained about 200 points over two days.

However, the market correction followed Trump’s statement that he would not meet with Putin in the near future, citing doubts about the effectiveness of negotiations.

“It seemed to me that we would not achieve what we needed to,” he explained.

Simultaneously, the US imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies, which the Treasury Department described as a response to Russia’s “lack of serious interest in the peace process.” Additionally, the EU approved the 19th sanctions package, targeting primarily Russia’s energy exports and adding new financial sector restrictions.

Throughout 2025, communication between Trump and Putin has been a key factor influencing Russian investor sentiment. The most significant surge in the MOEX index occurred during the Alaska summit in August. However, each round of negotiations was followed by corrections as the positions of both sides remained largely unchanged.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Rubio Shields Trump from Potential Public Embarrassment in Budapest
World
Rubio Shields Trump from Potential Public Embarrassment in Budapest
Somerset as Stand-In – Funeral Etiquette for Abandoned Lads
Columnists
Somerset as Stand-In – Funeral Etiquette for Abandoned Lads
Art of the Trump Deal: Summit with Putin Delayed, Sanctions on Russia Tightened
Americas
Art of the Trump Deal: Summit with Putin Delayed, Sanctions on Russia Tightened
Popular
'Only Nuclear Weapons Can Finish It': Russian General Makes Stark Claim on Ukraine’s Defence Industry

A retired Russian major-general told state-aligned media that, in his view, only the use of nuclear weapons could fully destroy Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, a statement that adds to escalating wartime rhetoric.

'Only Nuclear Weapons Can Finish It': Russian General Makes Stark Claim on Ukraine’s Defence Industry
Argentine Navy Sinks Chinese Trawler Caught Poaching in National Waters
Argentine Navy Sinks Chinese Trawler Caught Poaching in National Waters
Sineva and Yars: Inside Russia’s Strategic Nuclear Forces Drill
NATO Diplomacy in Question as Sikorski Threatens Civilian Infrastructure
China’s Army Purges, US Tensions, and Strategic Partnership with Russia: Expert Analysis Lyuba Lulko Art of the Trump Deal: Summit with Putin Delayed, Sanctions on Russia Tightened Andrey Mihayloff Somerset as Stand-In – Funeral Etiquette for Abandoned Lads Guy Somerset
Europe and Ukraine Draft New 12-Point Peace Plan to End Conflict with Russia
Former Finnish President Recounts Candid Call with Putin About NATO Membership
Medvedev: Russia Can Strike Ukraine Harder After Trump Cancels Summit With Putin
Medvedev: Russia Can Strike Ukraine Harder After Trump Cancels Summit With Putin
Last materials
Hungarian PM Orban: EU Obstructing Trump’s Peace Mission in Ukraine
Russian Stock Market Drops Amid US and EU Sanctions
Rubio Shields Trump from Potential Public Embarrassment in Budapest
EU Bans Toilets, Sinks, and Bidets in Latest Anti-Russian Sanctions Package
French Cyclist Sofiane Sehili Released from Russian Custody After Border Case Verdict
India Reassesses Russian Oil Deals After Trump’s New Sanctions Hit Lukoil
Art of the Trump Deal: Summit with Putin Delayed, Sanctions on Russia Tightened
Russia to Launch Direct Flights to Malaysia by Late 2025
Medvedev: Russia Can Strike Ukraine Harder After Trump Cancels Summit With Putin
Massive Explosion at Plastic Plant in Chelyabinsk Region Kills at Least 12
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.