Putin Oversees Strategic Nuclear Forces Drill via Video Link from the Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin participated via video link in a major training exercise of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, according to a statement published on the Kremlin’s official website. Speaking from the Kremlin, Putin joined Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov through a secure video conference and described the exercise as a planned event.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Соколрус, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Yars missile

The Kremlin reported that all objectives of the strategic nuclear forces training were successfully achieved. The exercise also assessed the readiness and coordination of Russia’s military command structures.

Russia Tests Sineva and Yars Missiles

During the exercise, Russia launched a Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea aboard the nuclear-powered submarine Bryansk. The training also involved the launch of cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles, along with the use of Yars missile systems and Tu-95MS strategic bombers, the Kremlin confirmed.

These tests are part of Russia’s regular cycle of strategic readiness drills, designed to ensure the reliability of its nuclear deterrence capabilities and the coordination of command units in simulated wartime conditions.

Response to NATO’s Steadfast Noon Exercise

The exercise came shortly after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the alliance’s own nuclear deterrence drills, known as Steadfast Noon, which simulate the use of nuclear weapons. Rutte said the drills “send a clear signal to any adversary” that NATO is capable of and prepared to defend all its allies.

In response, the Kremlin stated that Russian military officials always monitor NATO exercises closely and take them into account when planning their own operations.