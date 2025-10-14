World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow Opens Criminal Case Accusing Khodorkovsky and Associates of Plot to Seize Power in Russia

Russia

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has launched a criminal investigation against former Yukos chief Mikhail Khodorkovsky and several other individuals designated as foreign agents. The case concerns an alleged attempt to carry out a violent seizure of power in Russia. Khodorkovsky, who also faces charges of organizing a terrorist community, is named as the main defendant.

Prison cell
Photo: flickr.com by dnak, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Prison cell

Over Ten Figures Implicated in the Case

According to the investigation, Khodorkovsky is considered one of the initiators behind the creation of the Anti-War Committee of Russia—an organization declared undesirable in the country following the start of the special military operation. Investigators are currently conducting procedural actions against him and his associates.

The case reportedly includes more than ten defendants classified as foreign agents. Among them are former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov, gallerist Marat Gelman, politician Vladimir Kara-Murza (listed by Rosfinmonitoring as a terrorist and extremist), former First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Sergei Aleksashenko, ex-State Duma deputy Dmitry Gudkov, economist Sergei Guriev, businessmen Boris Zimin and Yevgeny Chichvarkin, former world chess champion Garry Kasparov (also listed as a terrorist and extremist), political analyst Yekaterina Shulman, and actor Artur Smolyaninov. The list also includes other members of the Anti-War Committee and several unidentified individuals.

FSB: Calls for the Overthrow of Russian Authorities

The FSB stated that, up until the end of April 2023, the charter of the organization created by Khodorkovsky explicitly declared “the need to eliminate the current Russian government.” In Europe, its members presented themselves as an “alternative to the authorities of the Russian Federation.”

“Only military force can resist the Russian war machine. Victory can be achieved only by force. Sanctions, negotiations, and diplomacy do not work,” Khodorkovsky reportedly stated during gatherings of the Anti-War Committee.

Charges of Financing Ukrainian Nationalists

The FSB added that Khodorkovsky and his 22 identified accomplices from the Anti-War Committee of Russia are accused of financing Ukrainian nationalist military formations recognized as terrorist organizations within Russia. They are also suspected of recruiting fighters to take part in a planned armed overthrow of the Russian government.

Under Article 278 of the Russian Criminal Code (“Violent Seizure of Power”), the defendants face up to 20 years in prison. The charge of organizing a terrorist community carries a potential life sentence, while participation in such a group under Article 205.4, Part 2, can result in up to 15 years of imprisonment.

The FSB emphasized that all those involved will be prosecuted in full accordance with Russian law.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Trump Thanks Putin After Russian President Comments on Nobel Committee’s Decision
World
Trump Thanks Putin After Russian President Comments on Nobel Committee’s Decision
Autumn Baked Pumpkin — A 3-Step Dessert That Smells Like Home
Recipes & Food
Autumn Baked Pumpkin — A 3-Step Dessert That Smells Like Home
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides
Asia
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides
Popular
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance

A new Russian weapon under testing, mentioned by President Vladimir Putin, could upend U.S. global hegemony and alter the world’s strategic balance

China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Russian Submarine Surfaces Off France, Moscow Denies Malfunction
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides Lyuba Lulko Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations Alexander Shtorm Sometimes A Cracker Barrel Logo Is Actually Your Entire Culture Guy Somerset
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Last materials
With Gaza War Done, Trump Confirms Upcoming Meeting with Zelensky to Discuss Ukraine Crisis
Russian Army General Dies on His Birthday
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
Autumn Baked Pumpkin — A 3-Step Dessert That Smells Like Home
Russia Develops First Vaccine Against Birch Pollen Allergy
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.