Moscow Opens Criminal Case Accusing Khodorkovsky and Associates of Plot to Seize Power in Russia

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has launched a criminal investigation against former Yukos chief Mikhail Khodorkovsky and several other individuals designated as foreign agents. The case concerns an alleged attempt to carry out a violent seizure of power in Russia. Khodorkovsky, who also faces charges of organizing a terrorist community, is named as the main defendant.

Over Ten Figures Implicated in the Case

According to the investigation, Khodorkovsky is considered one of the initiators behind the creation of the Anti-War Committee of Russia—an organization declared undesirable in the country following the start of the special military operation. Investigators are currently conducting procedural actions against him and his associates.

The case reportedly includes more than ten defendants classified as foreign agents. Among them are former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov, gallerist Marat Gelman, politician Vladimir Kara-Murza (listed by Rosfinmonitoring as a terrorist and extremist), former First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Sergei Aleksashenko, ex-State Duma deputy Dmitry Gudkov, economist Sergei Guriev, businessmen Boris Zimin and Yevgeny Chichvarkin, former world chess champion Garry Kasparov (also listed as a terrorist and extremist), political analyst Yekaterina Shulman, and actor Artur Smolyaninov. The list also includes other members of the Anti-War Committee and several unidentified individuals.

FSB: Calls for the Overthrow of Russian Authorities

The FSB stated that, up until the end of April 2023, the charter of the organization created by Khodorkovsky explicitly declared “the need to eliminate the current Russian government.” In Europe, its members presented themselves as an “alternative to the authorities of the Russian Federation.”

“Only military force can resist the Russian war machine. Victory can be achieved only by force. Sanctions, negotiations, and diplomacy do not work,” Khodorkovsky reportedly stated during gatherings of the Anti-War Committee.

Charges of Financing Ukrainian Nationalists

The FSB added that Khodorkovsky and his 22 identified accomplices from the Anti-War Committee of Russia are accused of financing Ukrainian nationalist military formations recognized as terrorist organizations within Russia. They are also suspected of recruiting fighters to take part in a planned armed overthrow of the Russian government.

Under Article 278 of the Russian Criminal Code (“Violent Seizure of Power”), the defendants face up to 20 years in prison. The charge of organizing a terrorist community carries a potential life sentence, while participation in such a group under Article 205.4, Part 2, can result in up to 15 years of imprisonment.

The FSB emphasized that all those involved will be prosecuted in full accordance with Russian law.