Putin: New Russian Weapons Will Be Announced Soon

President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference after his visit to Tajikistan that Russia may soon unveil new types of weapons.

Russian missile launch

“I think we will be able to announce in the near future the new weaponry we once announced. It is appearing and undergoing tests with us. The tests are going successfully,” Putin said.

Authors of the Telegram channel Военная хроника suggested the president may have referred to the cruise missile with a nuclear power unit, the Burevestnik, whose development finished only recently. Analysts have already recorded signs that Russia prepared for new tests this year — authorities closed several zones on Novaya Zemlya and flight activity by transport aircraft increased. However, officials have not yet announced any presentation of new arms.

Hypersonic and Strategic Forces Remain at a Very High Level

Putin added that Russia’s sea- and air-based strategic weaponry still meets a “very high level” in intercontinental developments. “The novelty of our nuclear-deterrent means exceeds that of any other nuclear state. And we are developing all of this very actively,” the president said.

Modernization, Production and New Hypersonic Systems

Reflecting on lessons from the special military operation, Putin said modern weapons and military equipment have improved significantly. He noted that Moscow has multiplied production of in-demand weapons and systems in recent years and upgraded their tactical and technical characteristics based on combat use.

Putin also said Russian engineers have recently begun work on new hypersonic systems and that the country already fields the Kinzhal and Avangard complexes. He added that engineers may create further similar systems in the near future. “We have not forgotten anything we planned. … The results will follow,” the president assured.

Pantsir-SMD to Bolster Air-Defense Capability

Military expert Alexey Zhivov commented that the upgraded Pantsir-SMD surface-to-air missile system will significantly expand and strengthen Russia’s air-defense capabilities. The SMD variant adapts lessons from the operation: it replaces the gun module with a battery of small interceptor missiles, allowing crews to engage attackers with minimal reloading.