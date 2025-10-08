World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry

Russia

On October 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his 73rd birthday by holding a series of high-level meetings in the country’s northwest. During his working trip, he convened a session with the military leadership and later chaired an operational meeting of the Security Council upon returning to Moscow, according to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
Vladimir Putin

During the meeting, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov delivered a report on the progress of Russian operations. Putin highlighted what he described as notable successes of Russian forces in the area of the special military operation, asserting that Ukrainian troops were retreating along the entire line of engagement.

“The enemy, despite attempts at stubborn resistance, is retreating along the entire line of contact,”
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

Daily Contact with Frontline Fighters

Earlier, Peskov noted that the president maintains daily communication with soldiers engaged in the special military operation. In September, Putin stated that the overwhelming majority of Russian troops wish to see the country achieve all its declared goals in the conflict.

Putin Reaffirms 2022 Decisions as 'Correct and Timely'

The Russian leader once again defended the decisions made in February 2022, calling them “correct and timely.” He said their wisdom had been confirmed by the reaction of the residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as those of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

“The residents of these regions voted overwhelmingly for their future as part of Russia,” Putin said.

Territorial Gains and Industrial Support

Putin reported that since the beginning of 2025, the Russian Armed Forces have taken control of 212 settlements covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers. He also emphasized the decisive role of the country’s defense-industrial complex in ensuring the success of military operations.

According to the president, the defense sector’s ability to maintain continuous production and supply of modern weapons has been instrumental in sustaining Russia’s military advantage across key operational areas.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Warns Kyiv of Painful Response After Strikes on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Warns Kyiv of Painful Response After Strikes on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Moscow Officially Withdraws from Russia–US Plutonium Disposal Pact
Russia
Moscow Officially Withdraws from Russia–US Plutonium Disposal Pact
Popular
Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles

Analysts warn that the delivery of US Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine could put nearly 2,000 Russian military targets at risk, prompting Moscow to consider strong retaliatory measures

Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
China Warns: Japan Emerging as Hidden Threat to the United States
Russia Warns Kyiv of Painful Response After Strikes on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns Andrey Mihayloff Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR Sergey Mileshkin American Government Shutdown: Lolly Girl Letters Answered Guy Somerset
Ukrainian Drone Hits Cooling Tower at Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant
Trump's Tomahawk Decision May Ruin USA's Relations with Russia Completely
Tragic Mystery Deepens in Krasnoyarsk Taiga as Family Disappears Near Forbidden Slopes
Tragic Mystery Deepens in Krasnoyarsk Taiga as Family Disappears Near Forbidden Slopes
Last materials
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
US Could Offload Aging JASSM/LRASM Stocks to Ukraine Instead of Tomahawks
Moscow Officially Withdraws from Russia–US Plutonium Disposal Pact
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
Moscow: Anchorage Peace Momentum on Ukraine Unfortunately Exhausted
Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns
Ten Simple Ways to Make Your Cat Truly Happy at Home
Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR
Doctor Reveals Daily Habits That Damage the Heart and Blood Vessels
Russia Plans Visa-Free Travel with China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.