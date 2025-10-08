On October 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his 73rd birthday by holding a series of high-level meetings in the country’s northwest. During his working trip, he convened a session with the military leadership and later chaired an operational meeting of the Security Council upon returning to Moscow, according to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Vladimir Putin

During the meeting, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov delivered a report on the progress of Russian operations. Putin highlighted what he described as notable successes of Russian forces in the area of the special military operation, asserting that Ukrainian troops were retreating along the entire line of engagement.

“The enemy, despite attempts at stubborn resistance, is retreating along the entire line of contact,”

— Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

Daily Contact with Frontline Fighters

Earlier, Peskov noted that the president maintains daily communication with soldiers engaged in the special military operation. In September, Putin stated that the overwhelming majority of Russian troops wish to see the country achieve all its declared goals in the conflict.

Putin Reaffirms 2022 Decisions as 'Correct and Timely'

The Russian leader once again defended the decisions made in February 2022, calling them “correct and timely.” He said their wisdom had been confirmed by the reaction of the residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as those of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

“The residents of these regions voted overwhelmingly for their future as part of Russia,” Putin said.

Territorial Gains and Industrial Support

Putin reported that since the beginning of 2025, the Russian Armed Forces have taken control of 212 settlements covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers. He also emphasized the decisive role of the country’s defense-industrial complex in ensuring the success of military operations.

According to the president, the defense sector’s ability to maintain continuous production and supply of modern weapons has been instrumental in sustaining Russia’s military advantage across key operational areas.