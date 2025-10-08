World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow Officially Withdraws from Russia–US Plutonium Disposal Pact

Russia

The Russian State Duma has officially denounced the plutonium disposal agreement with the United States along with several related protocols. The decision, posted on the lower house’s official website, marks a formal end to a bilateral deal that had been suspended for nearly a decade.

Plutonium pellet
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Department of Energy, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Plutonium pellet

“The decision is taken solely in the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens. We are denouncing an agreement that should have been terminated long ago,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of the State Duma.

Volodin also expressed gratitude to the Russian Foreign Ministry for its work in preparing the legislative withdrawal.

The government of Russia had earlier submitted a proposal to the Duma to officially withdraw from the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement (PMDA), originally signed in 2000 and ratified 11 years later.

The document committed both countries to dispose of 34 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium each—material declared excess to their defense needs. The plan was to ensure the plutonium could no longer be used for military purposes through controlled conversion or immobilization processes.

Suspension and Final Withdrawal

The agreement’s implementation was suspended in 2016 by a presidential decree and a corresponding federal law signed by Vladimir Putin. The suspension followed Moscow’s criticism that Washington had failed to meet its obligations under the agreed disposal methods.

With the latest decision, Russia has now formally withdrawn from the PMDA, ending a chapter of bilateral nuclear cooperation that once symbolized post–Cold War efforts to reduce weapons stockpiles.

“This step reflects the reality of current relations between Moscow and Washington and Russia’s priority to safeguard its own security,” stated a Duma report.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Former Miss Russia Calls 2025 Pageant Winner’s Victory a Disgrace
Society
Former Miss Russia Calls 2025 Pageant Winner’s Victory a Disgrace
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Swims in Restricted Kazakh Lakes
Society
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Swims in Restricted Kazakh Lakes
Popular
Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles

Analysts warn that the delivery of US Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine could put nearly 2,000 Russian military targets at risk, prompting Moscow to consider strong retaliatory measures

Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
China Warns: Japan Emerging as Hidden Threat to the United States
Russia Warns Kyiv of Painful Response After Strikes on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns Andrey Mihayloff Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR Sergey Mileshkin American Government Shutdown: Lolly Girl Letters Answered Guy Somerset
Trump's Tomahawk Decision May Ruin USA's Relations with Russia Completely
Ukrainian Drone Hits Cooling Tower at Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant
Tragic Mystery Deepens in Krasnoyarsk Taiga as Family Disappears Near Forbidden Slopes
Tragic Mystery Deepens in Krasnoyarsk Taiga as Family Disappears Near Forbidden Slopes
Last materials
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
Moscow: Anchorage Peace Momentum on Ukraine Unfortunately Exhausted
Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns
Ten Simple Ways to Make Your Cat Truly Happy at Home
Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR
Doctor Reveals Daily Habits That Damage the Heart and Blood Vessels
Russia Plans Visa-Free Travel with China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia
Tragic Mystery Deepens in Krasnoyarsk Taiga as Family Disappears Near Forbidden Slopes
Ukrainian Drone Hits Cooling Tower at Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant
From Wood to Vanilla: Best Perfume Choices for Autumn 2025
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.