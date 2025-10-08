Moscow Officially Withdraws from Russia–US Plutonium Disposal Pact

The Russian State Duma has officially denounced the plutonium disposal agreement with the United States along with several related protocols. The decision, posted on the lower house’s official website, marks a formal end to a bilateral deal that had been suspended for nearly a decade.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Department of Energy, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Plutonium pellet

“The decision is taken solely in the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens. We are denouncing an agreement that should have been terminated long ago,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of the State Duma.

Volodin also expressed gratitude to the Russian Foreign Ministry for its work in preparing the legislative withdrawal.

The government of Russia had earlier submitted a proposal to the Duma to officially withdraw from the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement (PMDA), originally signed in 2000 and ratified 11 years later.

The document committed both countries to dispose of 34 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium each—material declared excess to their defense needs. The plan was to ensure the plutonium could no longer be used for military purposes through controlled conversion or immobilization processes.

Suspension and Final Withdrawal

The agreement’s implementation was suspended in 2016 by a presidential decree and a corresponding federal law signed by Vladimir Putin. The suspension followed Moscow’s criticism that Washington had failed to meet its obligations under the agreed disposal methods.

With the latest decision, Russia has now formally withdrawn from the PMDA, ending a chapter of bilateral nuclear cooperation that once symbolized post–Cold War efforts to reduce weapons stockpiles.

“This step reflects the reality of current relations between Moscow and Washington and Russia’s priority to safeguard its own security,” stated a Duma report.