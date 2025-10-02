Russia Tests Kinetic Anti-Drone Weapon “Product 545” to Knock Out Drones at Close Range

Russian developers announced tests of a kinetic anti-drone device codenamed “Product 545”, designed to physically disable unmanned aerial vehicles at close range, joining a growing set of Russian counter-UAV tools that also includes AI jammers and heavy interceptor drones.

Kinetic close-range solution: Product 545

Developers working under the New Russian Technologies project said they conducted trials of Product 545. They described it as a portable kinetic weapon that can physically put drones out of action within a radius of 100–150 meters. According to the maker, the device fires a projectile whose body strikes the drone; specially designed striking elements demonstrated high effectiveness in disabling UAVs. The firm says this know-how is patent-protected.

Engineers emphasized that Product 545 allows fighters to destroy drones using any standard small-arms platform a soldier carries, and that the weapon also damages a drone’s communication elements so the unmanned vehicle falls out of the sky. The system remains in the scientific development phase, but its low production cost could make it widely fieldable as a short-range defensive tool.

AI jammers and layered electronic warfare

Russia already fields electronic countermeasures as part of its anti-drone toolkit. In 2024 developers introduced a portable jammer named Gyurza equipped with artificial intelligence. Weighing about 25 kilograms, the jammer covers ten frequency bands and can suppress signals up to 1,500 meters. According to the designers, AI algorithms allow the unit to autonomously select which frequencies to block and to switch off jamming automatically when drone signals disappear, conserving power and reducing interference.

Engineers reported that the AI-driven approach proved effective in operational use, enabling troops to react quickly to changing spectrum conditions and avoid continuous blanket jamming.

New Russian tactics and battlefield countermeasures

Western outlets — notably Forbes — reported in September 2025 that Russian forces combine fiber-optic relay nodes and conventional UAVs to create extended “zones of engagement” in front of their lines. These layered zones complicate Ukrainian coordination and logistics by extending drone detection, relay, and strike ranges. Using relay UAVs can reportedly double the affected area, allowing strikes deeper into enemy rear areas and yielding an operational advantage.

At the same time, Russian units have developed responses to Ukraine’s heavy assault drones — the so-called helicopter-type bombers exemplified by the widely known “Baba-Yaga.” Countermeasures include indigenous heavy drones and alternative attack platforms: the Perun drone, capable of carrying up to 200 kg and even mounting an anti-tank grenade launcher; the quieter electric bomber Koshchei; and the heavy Fors series, rated for payloads up to 15 kg and designed with anti-interception features. Industry representatives from the Kalashnikov concern also noted that precision sniper rifles such as the Dragunov can, in some scenarios, effectively engage certain large UAVs.

Outlook: layered defenses and evolving threats

Together, kinetic solutions like Product 545, AI-enabled jammers such as Gyurza, and heavy interceptor drones form a layered Russian approach to countering diverse UAV threats. As both sides adapt — adding relay drones, electronic warfare, and kinetic interceptors — the drone battlefield will likely see further rapid tactical innovation.