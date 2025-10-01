World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Cars for Russian Taxis Law: Drivers Warn of Higher Prices and Service Decline

Russia

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has unveiled its primary list of cars approved for taxi operations under the newly adopted taxi localization law. The initial selection includes more than 20 models across six domestic brands, all meeting localization requirements.

GAZ-24-01 Volga
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Novoklimov, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
GAZ-24-01 Volga

Lada, UAZ, Moskvich, Sollers and Evolute Models Included

The list features seven models of Lada (Granta, Iskra, Vesta, Aura, Largus, Niva Legend, and Niva Travel), two models of UAZ (Patriot and Hunter), and one model from Sollers (SP7). The full lineup of Moskvich (3, 3e, 6, 8) is also included, along with cars produced at the Lipetsk plant — Evolute i-Pro, i-Joy, i-Sky, i-Jet, i-Space, as well as Voyah Free, Dream, and Passion.

According to Minpromtorg, the initial list covers nearly all types of vehicles: sedans, crossovers, SUVs, seven-seaters, as well as internal combustion engine cars, hybrids, and electric vehicles. Officials added that the list will expand as new localized models enter the market.

Taxi Localization Law Sparks Controversy

The taxi localization law, approved in spring 2025, requires that starting in 2026 only cars with a high level of domestic production localization may be used for taxi services. The legislation has sparked significant debate within the industry.

Analysts at the Russian government’s Analytical Center predicted a mass departure of drivers from the taxi sector and a sharp increase in fares, accompanied by a decline in service quality. Valery Korneev, head of the Digital World Users’ Union, warned that excessive regulation could drive taxi drivers into the shadow economy.

“Stricter state control may push many drivers out of the legal market, reducing service quality while driving up prices,” warned industry experts.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Pete Hegseth: No More Dudes in Dresses, No More Women, We are Done with That S**t
World
Pete Hegseth: No More Dudes in Dresses, No More Women, We are Done with That S**t
Donald Trump: Putin Called US 'Hottest Country in the World'
World
Donald Trump: Putin Called US 'Hottest Country in the World'
Trump Calls for Putin-Zelensky Meeting to End Ukraine Conflict
World
Trump Calls for Putin-Zelensky Meeting to End Ukraine Conflict
Popular
Russia Prepares to Annex Odessa and Mykolaiv Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that many residents of Odessa and Mykolaiv want to connect their future with Russia, despite pressure and threats against them

Russia Prepares to Annex Odessa and Mykolaiv Russia
Iran Receives First New Fighter Jets in 30 Years as Russia Delivers MiG-29s
Iran Receives First New Fighter Jets in 30 Years as Russia Delivers MiG-29s
Russian Experts Admit Tomahawk Cruise Missile Difficult Target for Air Defense Systems
Europe Freezes Military Aid Funding for Ukraine
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up Lyuba Lulko USA Readies to Crush European Pharmaceutical Industry Dmitry Sudakov Secret ABC Recordings – Kimmel Is Back, Baby! Guy Somerset
Pete Hegseth: No More Dudes in Dresses, No More Women, We are Done with That S**t
Russian Intelligence: Ukraine and Poland Preparing False-Flag Operation Against Russia and Belarus
Donald Trump: Putin Called US 'Hottest Country in the World'
Donald Trump: Putin Called US 'Hottest Country in the World'
Last materials
Trump Deploys 'Invisible' US Submarines Off Russian Coast After Medvedev’s Warnings
Netherlands Deploys Patriot, NASAMS Air Defense Systems and Drones Countermeasures to Poland
Pete Hegseth: No More Dudes in Dresses, No More Women, We are Done with That S**t
Donald Trump: Putin Called US 'Hottest Country in the World'
Europe Freezes Military Aid Funding for Ukraine
Trump Calls for Putin-Zelensky Meeting to End Ukraine Conflict
Russian Experts Admit Tomahawk Cruise Missile Difficult Target for Air Defense Systems
Sweden to Boost Defense Spending by $2.87 Billion in 2026
Russian Intelligence: Ukraine and Poland Preparing False-Flag Operation Against Russia and Belarus
Iran Receives First New Fighter Jets in 30 Years as Russia Delivers MiG-29s
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.