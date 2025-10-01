Russian Cars for Russian Taxis Law: Drivers Warn of Higher Prices and Service Decline

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has unveiled its primary list of cars approved for taxi operations under the newly adopted taxi localization law. The initial selection includes more than 20 models across six domestic brands, all meeting localization requirements.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Novoklimov, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ GAZ-24-01 Volga

Lada, UAZ, Moskvich, Sollers and Evolute Models Included

The list features seven models of Lada (Granta, Iskra, Vesta, Aura, Largus, Niva Legend, and Niva Travel), two models of UAZ (Patriot and Hunter), and one model from Sollers (SP7). The full lineup of Moskvich (3, 3e, 6, 8) is also included, along with cars produced at the Lipetsk plant — Evolute i-Pro, i-Joy, i-Sky, i-Jet, i-Space, as well as Voyah Free, Dream, and Passion.

According to Minpromtorg, the initial list covers nearly all types of vehicles: sedans, crossovers, SUVs, seven-seaters, as well as internal combustion engine cars, hybrids, and electric vehicles. Officials added that the list will expand as new localized models enter the market.

Taxi Localization Law Sparks Controversy

The taxi localization law, approved in spring 2025, requires that starting in 2026 only cars with a high level of domestic production localization may be used for taxi services. The legislation has sparked significant debate within the industry.

Analysts at the Russian government’s Analytical Center predicted a mass departure of drivers from the taxi sector and a sharp increase in fares, accompanied by a decline in service quality. Valery Korneev, head of the Digital World Users’ Union, warned that excessive regulation could drive taxi drivers into the shadow economy.

“Stricter state control may push many drivers out of the legal market, reducing service quality while driving up prices,” warned industry experts.