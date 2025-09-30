Russia Expands Armed Forces as Autumn Draft Reaches Record Levels

This autumn, Russia plans to send 135,000 men to the army, marking the largest draft since 2016. According to General-Colonel Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee, the increase stems from a shortfall in the spring draft and the ongoing planned expansion of the armed forces.

Photo: mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Conscripts

Draft Numbers Reach Nine-Year High

The autumn conscription will begin on October 1 and is expected to become the largest in the past nine years. This year, 135,000 men are set to be called up, compared with the peak of 152,000 in 2016.

“The spring draft was supposed to bring in 160,000 conscripts, but fewer were recruited for various reasons. Therefore, the autumn numbers have grown,” Kartapolov told RBC.

Expansion of the Armed Forces

Kartapolov emphasized that the increase is part of a planned process and not linked to the special military operation. “New units are being formed, including in the Leningrad Military District, to cover the border with Finland. Someone must serve there as well,” he noted. He stressed that the rise in conscription reflects structural growth within the armed forces.

“Some increase in conscription numbers is an objective process, not connected with the special military operation,” Kartapolov stated.