World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Expands Armed Forces as Autumn Draft Reaches Record Levels

Russia

This autumn, Russia plans to send 135,000 men to the army, marking the largest draft since 2016. According to General-Colonel Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee, the increase stems from a shortfall in the spring draft and the ongoing planned expansion of the armed forces.

Conscripts
Photo: mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Conscripts

Draft Numbers Reach Nine-Year High

The autumn conscription will begin on October 1 and is expected to become the largest in the past nine years. This year, 135,000 men are set to be called up, compared with the peak of 152,000 in 2016.

“The spring draft was supposed to bring in 160,000 conscripts, but fewer were recruited for various reasons. Therefore, the autumn numbers have grown,” Kartapolov told RBC.

Expansion of the Armed Forces

Kartapolov emphasized that the increase is part of a planned process and not linked to the special military operation. “New units are being formed, including in the Leningrad Military District, to cover the border with Finland. Someone must serve there as well,” he noted. He stressed that the rise in conscription reflects structural growth within the armed forces.

“Some increase in conscription numbers is an objective process, not connected with the special military operation,” Kartapolov stated.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Laundry Hack: Salt for Color Protection and Odor Removal
Home and Gardening
Laundry Hack: Salt for Color Protection and Odor Removal
Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict
World
Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict
IAEA Maintains Dialogue with Russia Despite Ukraine Conflict
World
IAEA Maintains Dialogue with Russia Despite Ukraine Conflict
Popular
Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims Russia has already won the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizes Ukraine’s dependence on Western aid, and defends Hungary’s energy ties with Russia

Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up
Could Ukraine Receive Tomahawk Missiles? U.S. Debate Intensifies
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up Lyuba Lulko USA Readies to Crush European Pharmaceutical Industry Dmitry Sudakov Secret ABC Recordings – Kimmel Is Back, Baby! Guy Somerset
Ukraine Aims to End Armed Conflict in 2025
Zelensky Plans False Flag Drone Attacks in Romania and Poland to Trigger WWIII
UK Defence Secretary John Healey Appeals to Putin from Liverpool
UK Defence Secretary John Healey Appeals to Putin from Liverpool
Last materials
Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine Aims to End Armed Conflict in 2025
IAEA Maintains Dialogue with Russia Despite Ukraine Conflict
Matcha vs. Other Powdered Teas: A Complete Guide
September Pruning Tips for Healthier Fruit Trees
Laundry Hack: Salt for Color Protection and Odor Removal
Princess Diana’s Iconic 1980s Kitten Heel Boots Back in Fashion This Fall
Zhangjiajie National Park in China: The Real-Life World of Floating Mountains
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up
Sandu's Fabricated Victory: Opposition Channels Claim Massive Election Fraud in Moldova
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.