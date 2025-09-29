World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Ends Participation in European Anti-Torture Mechanism, Citing Lack of Cooperation

Russia

Russia has formally denounced the European Convention on the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, nearly three decades after signing the treaty. President Vladimir Putin signed the law, which was published on the official legal acts portal.

Moscow Kremlin
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov
Moscow Kremlin

Putin Signs Denunciation Law

The legislation states that Russia is withdrawing from the 1987 convention and its additional protocols of 1993. The proposal was initiated by the government in August, introduced to parliament by Putin, and passed by both chambers in September 2025.

Background of Russia’s Participation

Russia signed the convention in 1996 when it joined the Council of Europe, and the document entered into force two years later. However, Moscow left the Council in 2022, and in 2023 its representation in the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) was blocked.

Reasons for Withdrawal

According to the explanatory note attached to the bill, Russia’s absence from the CPT was due to the Council of Europe blocking the election of a new Russian representative. Moscow argued that the committee ignored its appeals, breaching the convention’s principle of cooperation.

Putin and Foreign Ministry Comments

In 2021, Putin acknowledged that torture in Russian prisons was a problem and said investigations were underway, calling such abuses a “serious crime.” Following the announcement of the withdrawal, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stressed that the move would not harm Russian citizens, as Moscow remained committed to its broader human rights obligations.

Impact of the Denunciation

The CPT, composed of independent experts, was established to prevent torture through inspections of prisons and detention centers, confidential interviews with inmates, and reports to member states. Russia’s exit formally ends its cooperation with this European mechanism.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
