Moscow Residents Hear Explosions as Air Defense Stops Drone Attacks

Moscow’s air defense forces intercepted and destroyed several drones that attempted to strike the city, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

Photo: www.pexels.com by Sergey Sh, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The mayor reported that the air defense system shot down a total of seven drones. Sobyanin’s message also indicates that emergency services are already operating at the affected locations.

Preliminary information confirms that no damage occurred. Residents of the Moscow region reported hearing explosions in the sky.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a strike in southern Crimea. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, drones armed with explosive warheads targeted civilian infrastructure in the peninsula’s resort area. The attack resulted in injuries and fatalities.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
