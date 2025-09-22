World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin: Russia Ready to Respond to Threats, Seeks Political-Diplomatic Resolution

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is confident in the reliability of its deterrence forces but emphasizes the preference for political-diplomatic solutions over military escalation. He stressed that Moscow is not interested in fueling an arms race.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Russia Prepared to Respond to Any Threats

Putin noted that Russia is capable of responding to any potential threats through military-technical measures rather than words alone. As an example, he cited Moscow’s refusal to maintain a unilateral moratorium on deploying intermediate- and shorter-range missiles following US plans to station long-range weapons in Germany in 2026.

“We are confident in the reliability and effectiveness of our national deterrent forces, but at the same time, we are not interested in further escalating tensions or fueling an arms race,” Putin said, emphasizing the country’s defense strengthening plans.

Diplomacy Remains a Priority

Earlier in September, speaking about the conflict in Ukraine, Putin suggested that an acceptable resolution is possible if common sense prevails. Otherwise, Russia will resolve all tasks “by armed means,” he stated. At the Security Council meeting, the president also announced that Moscow is ready to adhere to “central quantitative limits” under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) for one year following its expiration in February 2026.

Strategic Stability Challenges

Putin highlighted that strategic stability continues to deteriorate due to various negative factors, including the destructive actions of Western countries, which have undermined the foundations for dialogue between nuclear powers and dismantled Soviet-American and Russian-American arms control frameworks. “Multiple problems accumulated in the strategic sphere since the early 21st century are linked to Western destabilizing doctrines and military-technical programs aimed at undermining global parity and attempting to gain overwhelming superiority,” he said (Kremlin).

He emphasized that Russia has repeatedly warned about these issues but received no meaningful response. “There should be no doubt: Russia is capable of responding to any existing or emerging threats, not in words but through military-technical measures. Our plans to strengthen the country’s defense are based on the changing global environment, fully implemented, and timely,” he added.

Monitoring US Strategic and Missile Defense Developments

Putin stressed the need to carefully monitor the development of US missile defense, including preparations for deployment in space, as it could impact the balance of strategic forces. Russia’s relevant agencies have been instructed to track US strategic offensive capabilities and missile defense expansion closely. “Particular attention should be paid to plans to expand the strategic components of the US missile defense system, including preparations for space-based interceptors,” he said.

