Kremlin: President Putin Preparing Major Announcements with Security Council Members

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make important announcements today during a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
“We expect that today, at the operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council, sometime after 2:30 p.m., the president will make a number of important statements,” Peskov said.

Topics Remain Undisclosed

Peskov did not reveal the themes of the upcoming statements. Putin regularly holds operational meetings with the permanent members of the Security Council, which he chairs. The most recent session took place on August 29.

Permanent Members of the Security Council

The permanent members of Russia’s Security Council include:

  • Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin;
  • Chairmen of the State Duma and Federation Council, Vyacheslav Volodin and Valentina Matvienko;
  • Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev;
  • Defense Minister Andrei Belousov;
  • Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov;
  • FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov;
  • SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin;
  • Presidential Administration Chief Anton Vaino;
  • Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and others.

The Role of the Security Council

The Security Council assists the president in exercising authority in the sphere of safeguarding national interests and the security of society and the state. It formulates state policy in the field of national security and monitors its implementation. The Council also forecasts, identifies, analyzes, and assesses internal and external threats while developing measures to neutralize them.

Additionally, the Council shapes the main directions of Russia’s foreign and defense policy, submits proposals to the president within its competence, coordinates the activities of federal executive authorities, and carries out other key tasks.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
