World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia’s Almaz-Antey Doubles Production of S-350 and S-400 Air Defense Systems

Russia

Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern has more than doubled its production of S-350 and S-400 air defense systems over the past year, according to a statement cited by TASS. The company attributed this surge to the commissioning of new manufacturing facilities.

S-400 Triumf
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
S-400 Triumf

“The launch of new production capacities has allowed the concern not only to deliver some systems to the armed forces ahead of schedule, but also to increase production volumes of several missile systems fourfold, while boosting the output of other missile equipment,” the company reported.

Introduction of New Missile Types

In addition to ramping up production, Almaz-Antey announced that its enterprises have mastered the manufacturing of a new class of missile weaponry, marking a further step in Russia’s defense industry expansion.

Global Demand for the S-400

Speculation about new international deals continues to surround the Russian air defense industry. Earlier this month, The National Interest quoted Turkish media reports suggesting that Turkey might negotiate a buyback deal for Russian-produced S-400 systems. However, TASS, citing sources in Turkey’s Ministry of Defense, later denied these claims.

Meanwhile, Military Watch Magazine reported in September that India is planning additional purchases of S-400 systems, reinforcing the system’s reputation as one of the most sought-after air defense platforms globally.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Russian anti-aircraft missile system S-400 in action
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin Discloses Scale of Russian Army Presence in Combat Zone
Hotspots and Incidents
Putin Discloses Scale of Russian Army Presence in Combat Zone
Beijing Prefers Peaceful Reunification with Taiwan But Warns Conventional Arms Are Sufficient
World
Beijing Prefers Peaceful Reunification with Taiwan But Warns Conventional Arms Are Sufficient
China May Land on the Moon Before NASA’s Artemis III
Science
China May Land on the Moon Before NASA’s Artemis III
Popular
Putin Highlights Two Goals Russia Needs to Accomplish

Russian President Vladimir Putin told State Duma leaders that victory in the special military operation and improving the nation’s demographics are the country’s main strategic goals

Putin Highlights Two Goals Russia Needs to Accomplish
Hackers Publish Names of US, UK, and German Instructors Killed in Ukraine
Hackers Publish Names of US, UK, and German Instructors Killed in Ukraine
Could Russia Buy Back Its S-400 Missiles from Turkey?
Putin Discloses Scale of Russian Army Presence in Combat Zone
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions Oleg Artyukov Gaza Under Siege: Ground Invasion, Massive Civilian Toll and Possible Deportations Andrey Mihayloff Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin
China May Land on the Moon Before NASA’s Artemis III
Russian Forces Report Fresh Fighting Near Krasny Liman, Claim Heavy Ukrainian Losses
Brigitte Macron Prepares Photos and Expert Testimony to Prove Her Gender at Court
Brigitte Macron Prepares Photos and Expert Testimony to Prove Her Gender at Court
Last materials
Xzibit to Perform in Moscow’s Luzhniki at Street Drive Festival on September 27
China May Land on the Moon Before NASA’s Artemis III
Beijing Prefers Peaceful Reunification with Taiwan But Warns Conventional Arms Are Sufficient
Trump Defends Alaska Meeting with Putin Amid Ukraine Stalemate
Russian Parliament Approves Space Advertising
Putin Highlights Two Goals Russia Needs to Accomplish
Could Russia Buy Back Its S-400 Missiles from Turkey?
Putin Discloses Scale of Russian Army Presence in Combat Zone
Moscow Rejects Idea of Banning EU Citizens from Entering Russia
Lokomotiv Midfielder Alexey Batrakov Becomes Russia’s Most Valuable Footballer at €23 Million
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.