Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern has more than doubled its production of S-350 and S-400 air defense systems over the past year, according to a statement cited by TASS. The company attributed this surge to the commissioning of new manufacturing facilities.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ S-400 Triumf

“The launch of new production capacities has allowed the concern not only to deliver some systems to the armed forces ahead of schedule, but also to increase production volumes of several missile systems fourfold, while boosting the output of other missile equipment,” the company reported.

Introduction of New Missile Types

In addition to ramping up production, Almaz-Antey announced that its enterprises have mastered the manufacturing of a new class of missile weaponry, marking a further step in Russia’s defense industry expansion.

Global Demand for the S-400

Speculation about new international deals continues to surround the Russian air defense industry. Earlier this month, The National Interest quoted Turkish media reports suggesting that Turkey might negotiate a buyback deal for Russian-produced S-400 systems. However, TASS, citing sources in Turkey’s Ministry of Defense, later denied these claims.

Meanwhile, Military Watch Magazine reported in September that India is planning additional purchases of S-400 systems, reinforcing the system’s reputation as one of the most sought-after air defense platforms globally.