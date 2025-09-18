World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Parliament Approves Space Advertising

Russia

The Russian State Duma has passed legislation allowing Roscosmos to place advertising on its space equipment. The new law expands the corporation's authorized activities and was approved in both the second and third readings, according to ТАСС.

ISS
Photo: https://spaceflight.nasa.gov/gallery/images/shuttle/sts-119/html/s119e009662.html by NASA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
ISS

Under the law, commercial banners from banks and insurance companies may be displayed on satellites, orbital stations, and other near-Earth space objects. Roscosmos can also place ads on federal space infrastructure.

The law proposes that income from advertising be split evenly: 50% to the federal budget and 50% to the corporation's reserve funds. The Russian government may determine payment rules for advertising on federally owned assets, and contracts can also be awarded via auctions.

Roscosmos expects that placing ads on its spacecraft could generate up to 200 million rubles annually, while advertising on space infrastructure might bring in an additional 5 million rubles. Potential clients include banks and insurance companies.

After passing the State Duma, the bill still requires approval by the Federation Council and the president. Once signed, the law will take effect on January 1, 2026.

