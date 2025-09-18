World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin Highlights Two Goals Russia Needs to Accomplish

Russia

During a meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions in the State Duma, Russian President Vladimir Putin named two central priorities for the country: victory in the special military operation (SVO) and strengthening demographics.

Russian Army fighters
Photo: Дмитрий Плотников Pravda.Ru by Нейросеть
Russian Army fighters

Demography as a key national task

Putin underlined that every political and economic decision should be evaluated through the lens of how it affects families and children. “What will this lead to? Because from this depends the solution of the key task. Apart from victory in the SVO. The key task is demographic,” he stated.

Focus on families and children

The president stressed that the well-being of households with children should remain at the center of policymaking. According to him, demographic improvement is not only a social priority but also a strategic issue directly tied to Russia’s long-term stability and development.

Balancing war efforts with internal policy

While highlighting the importance of success in the SVO, Putin noted that domestic policy cannot be separated from family welfare. The combination of military objectives abroad and demographic growth at home, he said, defines Russia’s current agenda.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots
Corruption Scandal and Gaza Policy Spark Calls to Oust Ursula von der Leyen
Russia Formally Withdraws from European Convention Against Torture
Russia Formally Withdraws from European Convention Against Torture
