Moscow Rejects Idea of Banning EU Citizens from Entering Russia

Russia has ruled out any plans to restrict entry for citizens of European countries, stating that no bans will be introduced. The announcement was made by Maria Zakharova, official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to Zakharova, Moscow wants to preserve human connections and allow people to travel for tourism or work. She underlined that, despite the European Union’s attempts to “destroy bridges” between citizens, Russia remains committed to fostering communication.

The Foreign Ministry representative described the EU’s attempts to restrict visa issuance for Russian citizens as “another example of hypocrisy, double standards, and above all — disrespect for the law.”

EU divided over visa restrictions

Earlier, it was reported that five EU member states refused to support limiting Schengen visas for Russian travelers under the latest sanctions package. The countries most often rejecting Russian tourists for visas remain the Baltic states, Czechia, Poland, and Finland.