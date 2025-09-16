Russian President Putin Appears Armed and Camouflaged at Zapad-2025 Military Drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in military camouflage with a pistol in hand during his visit to the Mulino training ground, where the main phase of the Zapad-2025 joint Russian-Belarusian exercises is underway. The head of state wished the participating servicemen success in their maneuvers.

Video footage showed the president carefully observing various weapons systems. Particular attention was given to a pistol, which Putin examined in detail, even removing the magazine as part of his inspection. His presence at the training ground underscored the symbolic and strategic importance of the drills.

Goals of Zapad-2025 Military Exercises

Speaking about the exercises, Putin emphasized that their goal is to rehearse “all necessary elements for the unconditional defense of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and protection against any aggression against the Union State.”

According to the president, the Zapad-2025 drills involve approximately 100,000 servicemen across 41 training grounds, supported by around 10,000 units of weapons and equipment. Putin stressed that the technology deployed is modern and widely used in active combat operations.

The Zapad series of exercises has long been a demonstration of Russia-Belarus military integration and preparedness. With the 2025 edition, Moscow highlights both its operational capacity and its political commitment to strengthening the Union State amid rising international tensions.