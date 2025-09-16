World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Cuts Dollar Share in Oil Payments to Just Five Percent

Russia

The share of settlements for Russian oil and petroleum products conducted in US dollars has fallen to just 5%, according to data from the Ministry of Energy, The Izvestia newspaper reports with reference to “Strategy for the Development of the Oil Industry Until 2050: Tasks, Solutions, and Results” presentation.

Train carrying oil
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ural-66, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Train carrying oil

Sharp Decline of Dollar and Euro

Since 2022, the role of the dollar in oil trade settlements has collapsed from 55% to 5%, while the share of the euro fell from 30% to just 1%. In contrast, the ruble now accounts for 24% of payments, and the Chinese yuan dominates with 67%, according to the Energy Ministry’s report.

Ruble Strengthens in Export Operations

The ruble remains the leading currency in overall export operations, with a 41.3% share. However, compared to 2023, its growth was modest — only 2.3 percentage points.

Dollar and Euro Retreat from Russian Trade

By the end of 2024, the combined share of the dollar and euro in Russia’s export currency structure fell to 18.6%, down 13 percentage points from 31.6% a year earlier. Nevertheless, these currencies still dominated trade with American and European partners, where they accounted for 67.5% of settlements, according to Central Bank data. Over the same period, the ruble’s share rose to 30.1%.

Import Settlements Turn to Ruble

In the second quarter of 2024, the ruble became the main currency for import settlements for the first time, with its share surpassing 40%.

Putin on Dollar Policy

On September 5, President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia was not pursuing a deliberate policy of dedollarization. Instead, he argued, it was Western restrictions that forced Moscow away from the dollar:

“It was not us who abandoned the dollar, but rather, they refused us.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Donald Trump Suddenly Becomes Best Friends with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
Europe
Donald Trump Suddenly Becomes Best Friends with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal
Europe
From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia
World
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia
Popular
Putin: Russia Must 'Walk the Razor’s Edge'

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the government to carefully balance anti-inflation measures with growth support, warning against “freezing” the economy as growth slows to 1.2%

Putin: Russia Must 'Walk the Razor’s Edge'
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia
UK Fails to Prove Russia’s Role in Poland Drone Incident, Moscow Points to Ukraine's False Flag Operation
US and Canada Stage Arctic 'Show of Force' Near Russia Amid China Tensions
Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin Bootes Supervoid: A 330-Million-Light-Year Mystery in the Universe Andrey Mihayloff Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov
Contradictory Signals: Ukrainian Officials Split on Conflict Duration Assessments
Chinese Company Launches $1 Billion Oil Project with PDVSA in Venezuela
NATO Observers, Including US Military, Attend Russia-Belarus "Zapad-2025" Drills
NATO Observers, Including US Military, Attend Russia-Belarus "Zapad-2025" Drills
Last materials
Belarus and Russia Conclude Zapad-2025 Drills With Nuclear Planning and Oreshnik Deployment
US and Canada Stage Arctic 'Show of Force' Near Russia Amid China Tensions
The Rise and Fall of Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev: From Luxury Lifestyle to Arrest in Georgia
Olympic Biathlon Champion Laura Dahlmeier’s Body to Remain in Pakistan Mountains For Good
Putin: Russia Must 'Walk the Razor’s Edge'
Contradictory Signals: Ukrainian Officials Split on Conflict Duration Assessments
UK Fails to Prove Russia’s Role in Poland Drone Incident, Moscow Points to Ukraine's False Flag Operation
NATO Observers, Including US Military, Attend Russia-Belarus "Zapad-2025" Drills
Chinese Company Launches $1 Billion Oil Project with PDVSA in Venezuela
Zelensky Says He Is Ready to Meet Putin, But Rules Out Talks in Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.