Russia’s First All-Domestic SuperJet 100 Completes Maiden Flight

Russia

Russia has achieved an important step toward self-sufficiency in aviation by completing the maiden flight of the SuperJet 100 (SJ-100), constructed entirely from domestic components, La Dépêche du Midi reported.

Sukhoi Superjet 100
Photo: flickr.com by SuperJet International, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Sukhoi Superjet 100

Takeoff and Successful Landing

The aircraft took off on September 5 last year from Komsomolsk-on-Amur Airport in Russia’s Far East and landed successfully one hour later, marking the debut of the Russian-built version of the SuperJet 100.

Replacing Foreign Components with Domestic Systems

Before 2022, the SuperJet 100 relied heavily on imported systems, including avionics, fuel systems, and landing gear from the French company Safran, auxiliary power units from the American firm Honeywell, and air conditioning systems from Germany’s Liebherr-Aerospace. Following the conflict in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions, production of the 95-seat aircraft was threatened, prompting Russia to switch entirely to domestic manufacturing.

To support production, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) enlisted 140 leading suppliers across Russia. This collaboration enabled the replacement of “dozens of foreign systems and components” with Russian alternatives, including PD-8 engines by Aviadvigatel, fuselage structures, and interior elements. According to Alexander Dolotovsky, director of the Regional Aircraft branch of PJSC Yakovlev, the SJ-100 import substitution program has now entered the serial production phase.

24 Aircraft in Serial Production

Although the Russian-built SJ-100 has not yet been certified by the Federal Air Transport Agency, UAC announced the ongoing production of 24 serial aircraft. The first planes are expected to enter service with Russian airlines in the spring of 2026.

Bootes Supervoid: A 330-Million-Light-Year Mystery in the Universe Andrey Mihayloff Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal Lyuba Lulko
