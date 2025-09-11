Southern Russia’s Krasnodar Airport to Welcome First Regular Flight on September 17

Krasnodar Airport has reopened for flights after more than three years of closure. The first regular flight is set to arrive on September 17. Earlier this year, Gelendzhik Airport in southern Russia also resumed operations.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A man walking with a suitcase in an airport

Reopening Following Safety Closure

The airport, closed since February 2022 for safety reasons, resumed operations as announced by the Ministry of Transport on its Telegram channel. “Krasnodar Airport is open for flight operations from 9:00 AM Moscow time on September 11,” the ministry reported, noting that flight intensity will not exceed five takeoffs and landings per hour.

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) specified that civilian flights will operate daily from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Moscow time starting September 11. The first flight to Krasnodar Airport is expected to be operated by Aeroflot on September 17.

Southern Airports Resume Service

This marks the second airport in southern Russia to reopen this season. On July 9, the Ministry of Transport announced the reopening of Gelendzhik Airport.

Following the start of the military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, eleven Russian airports were closed, including Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, Stavropol, and Elista. Later, Lipetsk Airport was added to the list. Stavropol Airport resumed regular operations after a single day, while Elista received its first flight from Moscow at the end of May 2024.

Airport Upgrades and Future Plans

In early September, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin stated that the ministry is working on a phased reopening of airports. Throughout the period of restrictions, Krasnodar Airport maintained “a high level of readiness for resuming operations,” according to the ministry.

Both terminals, the airfield, and specialized equipment are fully operational. The airport also underwent renovations, including the forecourt, terminal facades, and an additional taxiway. Terminal navigation and the parking area were improved as well.

In 2018, the Krasnodar regional administration, the city, and the airport operator signed an agreement to build a transport complex including the airport, bus station, and railway terminal. By May 2025, KubanPress reported that construction of the new Krasnodar Airport terminal was approximately 70% complete, with the terminal framework clearly visible. The new terminal was initially planned to open in 2026, but the launch has been postponed to 2027.