World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Three Russian Generals Sentenced to 12 Years for Massive Bribery Case

Russia

A Moscow court has sentenced former top police general Sergei Umnov and several high-ranking Interior Ministry officials to lengthy prison terms for running a multimillion-ruble bribery scheme.

Court symbols
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Court symbols

12 Years in Prison and Loss of Rank

The Khamovniki District Court found Umnov, former head of the St. Petersburg police directorate and later assistant to the Interior Minister, guilty of receiving exceptionally large bribes. He was sentenced to 12 years in a strict-regime penal colony, stripped of his rank of police lieutenant general, and banned from holding government posts for ten years.

Other Senior Officials Sentenced

His subordinates, Major Generals Aleksei Semenov and Ivan Abakumov, received 10.5 and 11.5 years respectively. Abakumov was additionally fined 25 million rubles, while Semenov received a 10 million ruble fine. Both were stripped of their ranks and banned from public service for a decade.

Judge Marina Filchenko ordered the confiscation of luxury watches, including Rolex and Balmain models, as well as a collection of rare weapons and uniforms such as SS and Luftwaffe gear, a German officer’s saber from 1848, and sabers of the 1935 German armed forces.

Other Defendants and Harsh Penalties

Elena Kopyeva, former head of the legal department of the traffic police in the region, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, fined 10 million rubles, stripped of her rank as police lieutenant colonel, and banned from government service for 10 years.

Businessmen Vladimir Platonov, Oleg Ivanov, Andrei Tsarnets, and Nadezhda Smirnova received sentences of between 8 and 8.5 years. Smirnova, convicted of giving bribes, was fined 2 million rubles.

The Bribery Scheme

Investigators said Umnov headed a criminal group that operated from 2013. He allegedly created a fund under the guise of supporting police programs, which was used to channel bribes from businesses seeking favorable treatment and contract extensions. These firms provided paid services for vehicle registration, technical inspections, and number checks.

Lavish Spending of Illegal Funds

Over six years, the fund collected around 65 million rubles. According to the Investigative Committee, the money financed luxury cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 and Toyota Camry, fitness club memberships for senior police officers, and lavish renovations such as an 800,000-ruble bathroom for Umnov’s office. Funds also covered banquets and celebrations.

Despite the evidence, neither Umnov nor his co-defendants admitted guilt, insisting on their innocence throughout the trial.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
Real life stories
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Видео 
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
World
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
German Chancellor Merz Threatens Tougher Sanctions on Russia if Putin-Zelensky Meeting Fails
World
German Chancellor Merz Threatens Tougher Sanctions on Russia if Putin-Zelensky Meeting Fails
Popular
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation

Western countries are using the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipeline investigations to weaken Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Aston Martin Crash in Moscow Kills Russian Oil Executive Amid Controversial Past
Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Andrey Mihayloff Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System Lyuba Lulko Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
China Eyes Record $37 Billion Boeing Deal Amid US Diplomatic Thaw
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
Last materials
Live Nuclear Tests May Resume Within the Next 10–15 Years
Russian Man Drifts for a Week in the Sea on a Diesel Barrel Attempting to Save Fuel
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
Dog Appreciation Day: Celebrate the Loyal Companions Who Change Our Lives
10 Best Coming-of-Age Films About Youth, Friendship and Self-Discovery
From Cardamom to Cocoa: Tricks for a Richer, Smoother Coffee Taste
Why a Cut Watermelon Can Be Dangerous: Expert Warnings
Cinnamon as a Source of Iron: A Surprising Superfood for Your Diet
Why Jeans Are Losing Popularity This Fall: New Wardrobe Trends
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.