Burevestnik Missile: Russia’s Nuclear Cruise Weapon Evades All Modern Defenses

Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile is poised to alter the global balance of strategic nuclear power, according to military analysts in China and the West.

China calls Burevestnik a "unique weapon"

The Global Times, a Chinese state-run publication, quoted military expert Sun Zhongping who described the Burevestnik as a “unique weapon” with revolutionary capabilities. Unlike traditional cruise missiles powered by chemical fuels, the Burevestnik uses nuclear propulsion, granting it virtually unlimited range.

"Burevestnik is a unique weapon developed by Russia. Unlike conventional cruise missiles using chemical propulsion, Burevestnik is powered by nuclear energy, enabling practically infinite range," said Sun Zhongping.

The expert emphasized that while nuclear warheads are typically delivered via ballistic or chemically powered cruise missiles, Russia is the first country to develop a nuclear-powered missile. He believes its successful development could significantly affect the strategic nuclear balance worldwide.

Satellite evidence of test preparations

Reuters, citing Western security sources, along with American researchers Jeffrey Lewis and Decker Eveleth, have independently confirmed signs of imminent testing based on satellite images from the Pan’kovo testing site on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Barents Sea. The imagery reveals heightened activity, increased personnel and equipment, and the presence of aircraft and vessels used in previous Burevestnik tests.

The Barents Observer, a Norwegian outlet, noted that Russia has temporarily closed airspace within a 500-kilometer radius off the western coast of Novaya Zemlya from August 7 to 12, seen as a precaution linked to potential missile launches.

Weapon feared by Western air defenses

The Burevestnik missile, first tested in 2017, is designed to evade all existing and future air defense systems. CNN previously reported that the missile is “uninterceptable” by any known defensive technology. The weapon's low-altitude, stealthy flight profile and nuclear propulsion make it an unprecedented challenge for military planners.

"This weapon, if successfully developed, could shift the global nuclear power dynamic," said Sun Zhongping.

Western analysts also interpret the timing of the test as part of a broader Russian strategy to intimidate NATO and the United States. The renewed testing coincides with increased tensions in Eastern Europe and expanding Western sanctions against Russia.

Despite all indications, there has been no official confirmation from the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding the upcoming test.