World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Bans Telegram and WhatsApp Calls

Russia Partially Restricts Voice Calls in Foreign Messengers to Combat Cybercrime
Russia

Roskomnadzor has confirmed the introduction of partial restrictions on voice calls in foreign messengers, explaining that the measure is aimed at combating criminal activity and is based on materials provided by law enforcement agencies. No other functions of these messengers will be affected.

WhatsApp
Photo: Flickr by Yuri Samoilov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
WhatsApp

Authorities Target Criminal Use of Telegram and WhatsApp

The regulator noted that, according to law enforcement agencies and numerous citizen reports, Telegram and WhatsApp (owned by Meta, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) have become “the main voice communication services used for fraud, extortion, and recruiting Russian citizens into sabotage and terrorist activities.”

Telecom Operators Push for Foreign Call Restrictions

This week, Russia’s “big four” mobile operators — MTS, MegaFon, Beeline, and Tele2 — reportedly requested a ban on calls in foreign messengers. The information was shared by a Forbes source and journalist Ksenia Sobchak. An RBC source at one telecom company confirmed that such a proposal was made in May but did not receive support. Rostelecom president Mikhail Oseevskiy responded that the company was unaware of any such request from operators.

Political Reaction: Fears of Public Backlash

Anton Tkachev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, warned that a ban on calls through foreign messengers would provoke public outrage and lead citizens to seek ways to bypass restrictions. He called such an initiative “a utopia.”

National Messenger Max Set for Autumn Launch

The official launch of Russia’s national messenger Max, currently in beta testing, is scheduled for early autumn 2025, according to Alexander Morozov, Vice President for Economics and Finance at VK. A full presentation of the platform is planned at that time.

Max’s beta version was launched in March 2025. In June, Vladimir Putin signed a law establishing a national messenger, and in mid-July, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree officially designating Max for this role. The platform will be developed and operated by “Communication Platform,” a VK subsidiary.

Features and Future Integrations

According to the Ministry of Digital Development, Max already supports messaging, the transfer of large files up to 4 GB, audio and video calls, group video calls, in-chat money transfers, an integrated AI assistant GigaChat 2.0, and mini-apps from Russian companies. Future plans include integration with “Gosuslugi” (state services), a digital ID, “GosKey,” and educational platforms.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Real life stories
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Satellite Data Shows Europe Tripling Defense Factory Expansion Since 2022
World
Satellite Data Shows Europe Tripling Defense Factory Expansion Since 2022
In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Women
In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Popular
Peace Talks Ahead: Zelensky Announces Future Meeting With Putin and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a future three-way meeting with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, saying it is the only way to end the conflict, but admits the date remains unknown

Zelensky Confirms Planned Three-Way Summit With Putin and Trump
25 Years After the Kursk Tragedy: The Unsolved Mystery Beneath the Barents Sea
Kursk Submarine Disaster: Collision Theory Still Divides Experts After 25 Years
Putin and Trump to Meet in Anchorage on August 15. Zelensky Gets Very Nervous
A Tale of Two Stories: British Media Clash Over North Korean Workers 'Enslaved' in Russia
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception Lyuba Lulko Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77 Andrey Mihayloff Questionable Facts: How Western Media Mishandles Stories on North Korean Workers in Russia Vadim Gorshenin
Zelensky Faces Pressure from U.S. and Europe to Accept Territorial Concessions
EU Boosts Tank Ammunition Output as NATO Military Spending Hits $1.5 Trillion
Could All-Inclusive Be Ending in Turkey? Proposal Sent to President Erdogan
Could All-Inclusive Be Ending in Turkey? Proposal Sent to President Erdogan
Last materials
Russian General Urges Patience Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception
Elmendorf-Richardson Base To Become World's Safest Place for Putin-Trump Summit
Belarus and Russia to Rehearse Tactical Nuclear Strike Using Oreshnik Missile at Zapad-2025 War Games
Russia Partially Restricts Voice Calls in Foreign Messengers to Combat Cybercrime
New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video
In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Targets with HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones
Putin–Trump Summit in Alaska Confirmed for August 15 in Anchorage
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.