Russia Bans Telegram and WhatsApp Calls

Russia Partially Restricts Voice Calls in Foreign Messengers to Combat Cybercrime

Roskomnadzor has confirmed the introduction of partial restrictions on voice calls in foreign messengers, explaining that the measure is aimed at combating criminal activity and is based on materials provided by law enforcement agencies. No other functions of these messengers will be affected.

Photo: Flickr by Yuri Samoilov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ WhatsApp

Authorities Target Criminal Use of Telegram and WhatsApp

The regulator noted that, according to law enforcement agencies and numerous citizen reports, Telegram and WhatsApp (owned by Meta, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) have become “the main voice communication services used for fraud, extortion, and recruiting Russian citizens into sabotage and terrorist activities.”

Telecom Operators Push for Foreign Call Restrictions

This week, Russia’s “big four” mobile operators — MTS, MegaFon, Beeline, and Tele2 — reportedly requested a ban on calls in foreign messengers. The information was shared by a Forbes source and journalist Ksenia Sobchak. An RBC source at one telecom company confirmed that such a proposal was made in May but did not receive support. Rostelecom president Mikhail Oseevskiy responded that the company was unaware of any such request from operators.

Political Reaction: Fears of Public Backlash

Anton Tkachev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, warned that a ban on calls through foreign messengers would provoke public outrage and lead citizens to seek ways to bypass restrictions. He called such an initiative “a utopia.”

National Messenger Max Set for Autumn Launch

The official launch of Russia’s national messenger Max, currently in beta testing, is scheduled for early autumn 2025, according to Alexander Morozov, Vice President for Economics and Finance at VK. A full presentation of the platform is planned at that time.

Max’s beta version was launched in March 2025. In June, Vladimir Putin signed a law establishing a national messenger, and in mid-July, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree officially designating Max for this role. The platform will be developed and operated by “Communication Platform,” a VK subsidiary.

Features and Future Integrations

According to the Ministry of Digital Development, Max already supports messaging, the transfer of large files up to 4 GB, audio and video calls, group video calls, in-chat money transfers, an integrated AI assistant GigaChat 2.0, and mini-apps from Russian companies. Future plans include integration with “Gosuslugi” (state services), a digital ID, “GosKey,” and educational platforms.